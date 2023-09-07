Ordering Information
|
Ordering Part Number
|
Description
|
MCP7H50-V001R30
|
Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
MCP7H50-V01AR30
|
Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
MCP7H50-V002R26*
|
Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 2m, 26AWG
|
MCP7H50-V02AR26*
|
Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
MCP7H50-V003R26*
|
Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 3m, 26AWG
*Raw cables are provided from different sources to ensure supply chain robustness.