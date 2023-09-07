Ordering Information

Ordering Part Number Description MCP7H50-V001R30 Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG MCP7H50-V01AR30 Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG MCP7H50-V002R26* Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 2m, 26AWG MCP7H50-V02AR26* Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 26AWG MCP7H50-V003R26* Passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored pulltabs, 3m, 26AWG

*Raw cables are provided from different sources to ensure supply chain robustness.