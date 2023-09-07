MCP7H50-V0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100GbE 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Pin Descriptions

QSFP56 Pin Description for 200Gb/s End

The pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2
Inverted Data

21

Rx2n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
Inverted Data

3

Tx2p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2
Non-Inverted Data

22

Rx2p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
Non-Inverted Data

4

GND

Ground

23

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

24

Rx4n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
Inverted Data

6

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

25

Rx4p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
Non-Inverted Data

7

GND

Ground

26

GND

Ground

8

ModSelL

Module Select

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

9

ResetL

Module Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

GND

GND

32

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

33

Tx3p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
Non-Inverted Data

15

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

34

Tx3n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
Inverted Data

16

GND

Ground

35

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1
Non-Inverted Data

36

Tx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
Non-Inverted Data

18

Rx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1
Inverted Data

37

Tx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
Inverted Data

19

GND

Ground

38

GND

Ground

QSFP56 Module Pad Layout for 200Gb/s End

image2021-7-27_15-54-19.png


QSFP56 Pin Description for 100Gb/E End

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Connected to lane Rx2
Inverted Data

21

Rx2n

Connected to lane Tx2
Inverted Data

3

Tx2p

Connected to lane Rx2
Non-Inverted Data

22

Rx2p

Connected to lane Tx2
Non-Inverted Data

4

GND

Ground

23

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Not connected

24

Rx4n

Not connected

6

Tx4p

Not connected

25

Rx4p

Not connected

7

GND

Ground

26

GND

Ground

8

ModSelL

Module Select

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

9

ResetL

Module Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

GND

GND

32

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Not connected

33

Tx3p

Not connected

15

Rx3n

Not connected

34

Tx3n

Not connected

16

GND

Ground

35

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Connected to lane Tx1
Non-Inverted Data

36

Tx1p

Connected to lane Rx1
Non-Inverted Data

18

Rx1n

Connected to lane Tx1
Inverted Data

37

Tx1n

Connected to lane Rx1
Inverted Data

19

GND

Ground

38

GND

Ground

QSFP56 Module Pad Layout for 100Gb/E End

image2021-7-27_15-54-19.png

Warning

The Pinout of the 100Gb/s ends of the cable is identical to the 200Gb/s end except that RF lanes 3 and 4 (pins 5, 6, 14, 15, 24, 25, 33, 34) are not connected.
