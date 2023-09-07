On This Page
Pin Descriptions
The pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
GND
|
Ground
|
20
|
GND
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
|
4
|
GND
|
Ground
|
23
|
GND
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Tx4n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
24
|
Rx4n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
|
6
|
Tx4p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
25
|
Rx4p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
|
7
|
GND
|
Ground
|
26
|
GND
|
Ground
|
8
|
ModSelL
|
Module Select
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Module Present
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Module Reset
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
10
|
Vcc Rx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Receiver
|
29
|
Vcc Tx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire Serial Interface Clock
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire Serial Interface Data
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
13
|
GND
|
GND
|
32
|
GND
|
Ground
|
14
|
Rx3p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
33
|
Tx3p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
|
15
|
Rx3n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
34
|
Tx3n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
|
16
|
GND
|
Ground
|
35
|
GND
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
|
19
|
GND
|
Ground
|
38
|
GND
|
Ground
QSFP56 Module Pad Layout for 200Gb/s End
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
GND
|
Ground
|
20
|
GND
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Connected to lane Rx2
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Connected to lane Tx2
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Connected to lane Rx2
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Connected to lane Tx2
|
4
|
GND
|
Ground
|
23
|
GND
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Tx4n
|
Not connected
|
24
|
Rx4n
|
Not connected
|
6
|
Tx4p
|
Not connected
|
25
|
Rx4p
|
Not connected
|
7
|
GND
|
Ground
|
26
|
GND
|
Ground
|
8
|
ModSelL
|
Module Select
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Module Present
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Module Reset
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
10
|
Vcc Rx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Receiver
|
29
|
Vcc Tx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire Serial Interface Clock
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire Serial Interface Data
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
13
|
GND
|
GND
|
32
|
GND
|
Ground
|
14
|
Rx3p
|
Not connected
|
33
|
Tx3p
|
Not connected
|
15
|
Rx3n
|
Not connected
|
34
|
Tx3n
|
Not connected
|
16
|
GND
|
Ground
|
35
|
GND
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Connected to lane Tx1
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Connected to lane Rx1
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Connected to lane Tx1
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Connected to lane Rx1
|
19
|
GND
|
Ground
|
38
|
GND
|
Ground
QSFP56 Module Pad Layout for 100Gb/E End
The Pinout of the 100Gb/s ends of the cable is identical to the 200Gb/s end except that RF lanes 3 and 4 (pins 5, 6, 14, 15, 24, 25, 33, 34) are not connected.