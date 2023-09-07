MCP7H50-V0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100GbE 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power consumption

---

---

0.1

W

Operating case temperature

0

70

°C

Operating relative humidity

5

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter (per lane)

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Notes

Characteristic Impedance

90

100

110

Ω

---

Time propagation delay

---

---

4.5

ns/m

Informative

Note: Minimum insertion loss for up to 1m cable length is 6dB @ 12.89GHz.

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

This product is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on all connectors to protect it during shipping. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Memory Map

The head-end of the MCP7H50 cable is QSFP-DD. Hence the memory map of its EEPROM is formatted in compliance with CMIS 4.0. The key parameters are listed below. The EEPROMs of the QSFP ‘tails’ are SFF-8636 compliant. The memory map of the QSFPs is found in the QSFP56 Memory Map – SFF-8636 compliant - I2C Address A0h table .

QSFP56 Memory Map – SFF-8636 compliant - I2C Address A0h

Page 00h/

Dec. Byte Address

Register Name

Description

0

Identifier

11h: QSFP28 or later

1

Status

08h: Support for SFF-8636 Rev. 2.8 and 2.9

113

Far/near end
implementation

50h: 4x side
1Ch: 2x side

128

Identifier

11h: QSFP28 or later

130

Connector

23h: Direct attach assemblies with no separable interfaces

139

Code for Serial Encoding Algorithm

08h: PAM4

140

Nominal bit rate

FF: More than 25.4 GBd

146

Length

Length in units of 1 m of direct attach copper cable (integer part – see byte Address 236)

147

Device technology

A0h: Un-equalized copper cable (passive)

148-163

Vendor name

NVIDIA: ASCII

164

Extended Module
Codes Values

3Fh: InfiniBand HDR

165-167

QSFP vendor IEEE number

00-02-C9: NVIDIA OUI.

168-183

Part number

MCP7H50-V0xxRyy: Part number per backshell label (ASCII)

184-185

Product revision

ZZ: Revision per backshell label (ASCII)

186

Attenuation 2.5 GHz

Typical attenuation measured during production test, in 1dB. [dB]

187

Attenuation 5 GHz

188

Attenuation 7 GHz

189

Attenuation 12.9 GHz

190

Max case temperature

46h: Support for 70ºC

192

Link codes

40h: 50GBASE-CR, 100GBASE-CR2, or 200GBASE-CR4

196-211

Serial number

MTYYWWXXSSSSS: Serial number per backshell label (ASCII).

212-217

Date code

YYMMDD: Year YY, month MM, day DD.

222

Extended signaling rate

6Ah: Nominal signaling rate per channel, units of 250 MBd.

236

Length 0.1m

Total cable length is the sum of byte 146 for number of meters and byte 236 for 0.1m.

Values:
00h: 0m

09h: 0.9m

Examples:
2.5m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 05h
2.25m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 03h

237

AWG

DAC cable AWG information.
18h: AWG=24
19h: AWG=25
1Ah: AWG=26
1Ch: AWG=28
1Eh: AWG=30
20h: AWG=32

Mechanical Specifications

OPN

AWG

Single Cable Diameter

Minimum Bend Radius

Length Tolerance

Cable Color

MCP7H50-V001R30

30

5.6 +/-0.35mm

Single bend: 28mm

Repeated bend: 56mm

+/-25mm

Black

MCP7H50-V01AR30

MCP7H50-V002R26

26

7.4 +/- 0.3mm

Single bend: 37mm

Repeated bend: 74mm

+/-50mm

MCP7H50-V02AR26

MCP7H50-V003R26

* Assembly space calculation is based on repeated bend radius.

Pull-tab Colors

Single 200Gb/s QSFP56 Side

Black

Dual 100Gb/E QSFP56 Side

Port 1: Green

Port 2: Blue

Promo Green

Nice Blue

Hex = #6faa55

Hex = #3b5998

RGB = 111, 170, 85

RGB = 59, 89, 152

CMYK = 52, 0, 86, 0

CMYK = 86, 64, 10, 0

Pantone = 368 Coated / 368 Uncoated

Pantone = 660 Coated / 661 Uncoated

Mechanical Dimensions

image2022-8-5_15-15-35.png

Mechanical Dimensions QSFP56

image2022-8-5_15-13-55.png

image2022-8-5_15-17-10.png

*Ordered OPN length.

Connectivity Schematic

200Gb/s QSFP56 Side

100Gb/E 2xQSFP56 Side

Port 1 Green

TX1

RX1

RX1

TX1

TX2

RX2

RX2

TX2

Port 2 Blue

TX3

RX1

RX3

TX1

TX4

RX2

RX4

TX2

Labels

The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell:

Backshell Label 200Gb/s QSFP56

image2022-8-5_15-18-4.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label 100Gb/E QSFP56

image2022-8-5_15-18-13.png

(sample illustration)

Legend: COO – Country of Origin

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:

Copper Cable Jacket Label

image2021-7-27_16-5-20.png

(sample illustration)

The following labels are applied on the cable’s jacket at the tail:

Splitter Copper Cable Labels Identifying the Tails

image2022-8-5_15-19-17.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

SN – Serial Number

MT

Manufacturer name

2 characters, e.g. MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

XX

Manufacturer site

2 characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

YYYY

Year of manufacturing

4 digits

MM

Month of manufacturing

2 digits

DD

Day of manufacturing

2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China or Malaysia

image2021-8-22_11-32-9.png

Quick response code

Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The MCP7H50 is qualified in accordance with the following standards:

  • Safety: CB, UL, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM

Ask your NVIDIA field engineer or the support team for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

Each of the devices complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:

  1. This device may not cause harmful interference.

  2. This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired

Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur during installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:

  • Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

  • Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

  • Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

  • Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.

Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.

image2021-7-27_15-58-5.png

