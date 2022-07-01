MCP7H60-C0xx 200GbE to 2x100GbE, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCP7H60-C0XX DAC (Direct Attach Copper) splitter cables are a high speed, cost-effective 200GbE QSFP-DD to 2x 100GbE QSFP28 Ethernet connectivity solution, designed to meet the growing needs for higher bandwidth in data centers.

MCP7H60 cables provide connectivity between system units with a QSFP-DD port on one side and up to 2 different QSFP28 ports on the other. These cables connect the data signals from the QSFP-DD ends to each of the QSFP28 ends on the multiport side. Each of the ports comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

200GbE to 2x100GbE data rate

SFF-8636 compliant I 2 C management interface

Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB