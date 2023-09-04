MCP7H60-C0xx 200GbE to 2x100GbE, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Pin Descriptions

QSFP28 Pin Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

21

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

3

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

22

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

4

GND

Ground

23

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

24

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

6

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

25

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

7

GND

Ground

26

GND

Ground

8

ModSelL

Module Select

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

9

ResetL

Module Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

GND

GND

32

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

33

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

15

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

34

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

16

GND

Ground

35

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

36

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

18

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

37

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

19

GND

Ground

38

GND

Ground

QSFP28 Module Pad Layout

image2021-11-29_16-9-57.png

QSFP-DD Pad Description

The head end of the MCP7H60 cable has the pad assignment shown below, which is compliant with the QSFP-DD Hardware Specification ‎[2].

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

39

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

40

Tx6n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

3

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

41

Tx6p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

4

GND

Ground

42

GND

Ground

5

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

43

Tx8n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

6

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

44

Tx8p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

7

GND

Ground

45

GND

Ground

8

ModSelL

Module Select

46

Reserved

9

ResetL

Module Reset

47

VS1

Module Vendor Specific 1

10

VccRx

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

48

VccRx1

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

11

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

49

VS2

Module Vendor Specific 2

12

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data

50

VS3

Module Vendor Specific 3

13

GND

GND

51

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

52

Rx7p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

15

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

53

Rx7n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

16

GND

Ground

54

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

55

Rx5p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

18

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

56

Rx5n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

19

GND

Ground

57

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

58

GND

Ground

21

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

59

Rx6n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

22

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

60

Rx6p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

23

GND

Ground

61

GND

Grounds

24

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

62

Rx8n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

25

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

63

Rx8p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

26

GND

Ground

64

GND

Ground

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

65

NC

28

IntL

Interrupt

66

Reserved

29

VccTx

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

67

VccTx1

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

68

Vcc2

+3.3V Power Supply

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

69

Reserved

32

GND

Ground

70

GND

Ground

33

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

71

Tx7p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

34

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

72

Tx7n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

35

GND

Ground

73

GND

Ground

36

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

74

Tx5p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

37

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

75

Tx5n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

38

GND

Ground

76

GND

Ground

QSFP-DD Module Pad Layout

image2021-11-29_16-9-32.png


Control Signals

This head end of the MCP7H60 is QSFP-Double Density and QSFP28 and the ‘tails’ are QSFP28. This means that the control signals shown in the pad layout and the pin assignments have the following functions:

Name

Function

Description

ModPrsL

Output, asserted low

Pull-up by host when no cable is present. The cable is connecting the signal to ground. Hence, asserted when the cable is plugged in.

ModSelL

Input, asserted low

Asserted by host to activate the I2C (two-wire interface) to the EEPROM inside the cable.

ResetL

Input, asserted low

Must be de-asserted to enable the host system to read the EEPROM.

LPMode

Input, asserted high

Not connected in DAC cables.

IntL

Output, asserted low

Not used in DAC cables, internally pulled high.

