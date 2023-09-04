On This Page
Pin Descriptions
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
GND
|
Ground
|
20
|
GND
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
4
|
GND
|
Ground
|
23
|
GND
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Tx4n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
24
|
Rx4n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
6
|
Tx4p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
25
|
Rx4p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
7
|
GND
|
Ground
|
26
|
GND
|
Ground
|
8
|
ModSelL
|
Module Select
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Module Present
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Module Reset
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
10
|
Vcc Rx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Receiver
|
29
|
Vcc Tx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire Serial Interface Clock
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire Serial Interface Data
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
13
|
GND
|
GND
|
32
|
GND
|
Ground
|
14
|
Rx3p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
33
|
Tx3p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
15
|
Rx3n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
34
|
Tx3n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
16
|
GND
|
Ground
|
35
|
GND
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
19
|
GND
|
Ground
|
38
|
GND
|
Ground
QSFP28 Module Pad Layout
The head end of the MCP7H60 cable has the pad assignment shown below, which is compliant with the QSFP-DD Hardware Specification [2].
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
GND
|
Ground
|
39
|
GND
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
40
|
Tx6n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
41
|
Tx6p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
4
|
GND
|
Ground
|
42
|
GND
|
Ground
|
5
|
Tx4n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
43
|
Tx8n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
6
|
Tx4p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
44
|
Tx8p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
7
|
GND
|
Ground
|
45
|
GND
|
Ground
|
8
|
ModSelL
|
Module Select
|
46
|
Reserved
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Module Reset
|
47
|
VS1
|
Module Vendor Specific 1
|
10
|
VccRx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Receiver
|
48
|
VccRx1
|
+3.3V Power Supply Receiver
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire Serial Interface Clock
|
49
|
VS2
|
Module Vendor Specific 2
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire Serial Interface Data
|
50
|
VS3
|
Module Vendor Specific 3
|
13
|
GND
|
GND
|
51
|
GND
|
Ground
|
14
|
Rx3p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
52
|
Rx7p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
15
|
Rx3n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
53
|
Rx7n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
16
|
GND
|
Ground
|
54
|
GND
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
55
|
Rx5p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
56
|
Rx5n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
19
|
GND
|
Ground
|
57
|
GND
|
Ground
|
20
|
GND
|
Ground
|
58
|
GND
|
Ground
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
59
|
Rx6n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
60
|
Rx6p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
23
|
GND
|
Ground
|
61
|
GND
|
Grounds
|
24
|
Rx4n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
62
|
Rx8n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
25
|
Rx4p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
63
|
Rx8p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
26
|
GND
|
Ground
|
64
|
GND
|
Ground
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Module Present
|
65
|
NC
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
66
|
Reserved
|
29
|
VccTx
|
+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter
|
67
|
VccTx1
|
+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
68
|
Vcc2
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
69
|
Reserved
|
32
|
GND
|
Ground
|
70
|
GND
|
Ground
|
33
|
Tx3p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
71
|
Tx7p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
34
|
Tx3n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
72
|
Tx7n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
35
|
GND
|
Ground
|
73
|
GND
|
Ground
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
74
|
Tx5p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
75
|
Tx5n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
38
|
GND
|
Ground
|
76
|
GND
|
Ground
QSFP-DD Module Pad Layout
This head end of the MCP7H60 is QSFP-Double Density and QSFP28 and the ‘tails’ are QSFP28. This means that the control signals shown in the pad layout and the pin assignments have the following functions:
|
Name
|
Function
|
Description
|
ModPrsL
|
Output, asserted low
|
Pull-up by host when no cable is present. The cable is connecting the signal to ground. Hence, asserted when the cable is plugged in.
|
ModSelL
|
Input, asserted low
|
Asserted by host to activate the I2C (two-wire interface) to the EEPROM inside the cable.
|
ResetL
|
Input, asserted low
|
Must be de-asserted to enable the host system to read the EEPROM.
|
LPMode
|
Input, asserted high
|
Not connected in DAC cables.
|
IntL
|
Output, asserted low
|
Not used in DAC cables, internally pulled high.