Specifications

Length in multiples of the base length, which can be 0.1, 1, 10 or 100 [m], as set in bits 7-6. The multiple is set in bits 5-0.

Bits 7:6 (Base):

00 – base is 0.1m

01 – base is 1m

10 – base is 10m

11 – base is 100m

Examples:

41h: 1m (01000001 -> 1m * 1)

15h: 1.5m (00001111 -> 0.1m * 15)

According to SFF-8636 section 7.3.12 Length:

“For modules with non-separable media interfaces, this field specifies the link length of the cable assembly (copper) in units of 1 meter. Link length is as specified in the INF-8074 specification. Link lengths less than 1 meter shall indicate 1 meter.”