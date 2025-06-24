Ordering Information
|Legacy PN
|Ordering PN
|Description
|MCP7Y00-N001
|980-9I432-00N001
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1m
|MCP7Y00-N01A
|980-9I926-00N01A
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1.5m
|MCP7Y00-N002
|980-9I924-00N002
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
|MCP7Y00-N02A
|980-9I92O-00N02A
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
|MCP7Y00-N003
|980-9I92N-00N003
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m
|MCP7Y00-N001-FLT*
|980-9I433-00N001
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1m, flat top
|MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT*
|980-9I927-00N01A
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top
|MCP7Y00-N002-FLT*
|980-9I925-00N002
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top
Warning
The flat-top twin-port OSFP ends are for use in liquid cooled switches.