Ordering Information

MCP7Y00-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port 2x400G OSFP to 2x400G OSFP Passive DAC Splitter Product Specifications
Legacy PN Ordering PN Description
MCP7Y00-N001980-9I432-00N001NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1m
MCP7Y00-N01A980-9I926-00N01ANVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1.5m
MCP7Y00-N002980-9I924-00N002NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
MCP7Y00-N02A980-9I92O-00N02ANVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
MCP7Y00-N003980-9I92N-00N003NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m
MCP7Y00-N001-FLT*980-9I433-00N001NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1m, flat top
MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT*980-9I927-00N01ANVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top
MCP7Y00-N002-FLT*980-9I925-00N002NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top
Warning

The flat-top twin-port OSFP ends are for use in liquid cooled switches.
