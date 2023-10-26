Specifications

The thin 30AWG wire is for 1m and 1.5m lengths, and thicker 26AWG is for 2, 2.5, and 3m lengths. The switch-side OSFP is a twin-port, finned-top connector, and HCA-side OSFPs are single-port, flat-top connectors.

Parameter Value Units Diameter 30AWG: 7.2 ±0.03 26AWG: 8.9 ±0.03 mm Length tolerance length < 2 m ±25 mm length ≥ 2 m ±50

OPN Length (m) AWG (mm) Cable Diameter Min bend radius R (mm) Assembly Space L** Combined/Single End (mm) MCP7Y00-N001 MCP7Y00-N001-FLT 1.0 30AWG, 2x8pairs 7.2 72 135/128 MCP7Y00-N01A MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT 1.5 30AWG, 2x8pairs 7.2 72 135/128 MCP7Y00-N002 MCP7Y00-N002-FLT 2.0 26AWG, 2x8pairs 8.9 89 156/147 MCP7Y00-N02A 2.5 26AWG, 2x8pairs 8.9 89 156/147 MCP7Y00-N003 3.0 26AWG, 2x8pairs 8.9 89 156/147

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

‘Combined’ end is the ‘head’ where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. ‘Single’ end is the ‘tail’ which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.

**L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the backshell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door. “-FLT” refers to twin-port OSFP end (DGX-H100).



