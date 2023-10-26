The main use of the MCP7Y00 is linking an 800Gb/s Quantum-2 switch or Spectrum-4 switch to OSFP-based 400Gb/s ConnectX-7 PCIe network adapter cards.

The single port OSFP use is only with ConnectX-7/OSFP network adapters.

BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs and ConnectX-7/QSFP112 adapters require QSFP112 ends found on the MCP7Y10 and MCP7Y40 DAC cables.

The splitter DAC cables are available in:

MCP7Y00 1:2 splits (2x 400G) (4-channels x 100G-PAM4)

MCP7Y50: 1:4 splits (4x 200G) (2-channels x 100G-PAM4).

Active Copper Cables (ACC) are also available for lengths of 4 and 5-meters.