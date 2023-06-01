MCP7Y10-Nxxx 800Gbs Twin-port OSFP to 2x400G QSFP112 DAC Splitter 1-3m Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCP7Y10 is an 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable) -to- 2x 400Gb/s QSFP112 (Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable 112G) passive Direct Attach Copper (DAC) dual breakout (aka splitter) cable for 400Gb/s NVIDIA End-to-End Infiniband and Ethernet solutions. It has identical design and internals as the Single port OSFP version, only with different connector shells. The DAC firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to.

The 8-channel Twin port OSFP end uses a finned top form-factor for use in Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switch cages. The two 400G ends support 4-channels of 100G-PAM4 (400G) and use a flat top QSFP112 for use in ConnectX-7 adapters and BlueField-3 DPUs using riding heat sinks on the connector cage.

DAC cables are the lowest-cost, lowest-latency, near zero power consuming high-speed links available due to their simplicity of design and minimal components. The “passive” term refers to the copper cable containing no electronics in the data path. Each end includes an EEPROM which provides product identification and characteristics to the host system. Every cable length is tuned to reduce internal signal noise and back reflections. Thin 30AWG is used for 1 &1.5-meter lengths and thicker 26AWG for 2-3-meters.

Main use is linking an 800Gb/s Quantum-2 switch or Spectrum-4 switch to QSFP112-based 400Gb/s ConnectX-7 PCIe network adapters cards and BlueField-3 DPUs.

NVIDIA’s cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

800Gb/s to two 400Gb/s data rates

100G-PAM4 modulation

1-3m lengths

OSFP and QSFP112 ends each consume 0.1Watts

Operating case temperature 0-70°C

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

CMIS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket