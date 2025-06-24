Part Numbers and Description
|Legacy PN
|Ordering PN
|Description
|MCP7Y10-N001
|980-9I928-00N001
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m
|MCP7Y10-N01A
|980-9I80A-00N01A
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m
|MCP7Y10-N002
|980-9I929-00N002
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m
|MCP7Y10-N02A
|980-9I80Q-00N02A
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m
|MCP7Y10-N003
|980-9I80P-00N003
|NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m