MCP7Y10-Nxxx 800Gbs Twin-port OSFP to 2x400G QSFP112 DAC Splitter 1-3m Product Specifications
MCP7Y10-Nxxx 800Gbs Twin-port OSFP to 2x400G QSFP112 DAC Splitter 1-3m Product Specifications  Part Numbers and Description

Legacy PNOrdering PNDescription
MCP7Y10-N001980-9I928-00N001NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m
MCP7Y10-N01A980-9I80A-00N01ANVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m
MCP7Y10-N002980-9I929-00N002NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m
MCP7Y10-N02A980-9I80Q-00N02ANVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m
MCP7Y10-N003980-9I80P-00N003NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m
