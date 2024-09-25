Specifications

The label applied on back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

OSFP Head Label (Illustration)

QSFP112 Ends Label (Illustration)

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Symbol Description Notes PN – Part Number xx Length Meter yy Cable gauge American wire gauge SN – Serial Number MN Manufacturer name 2 characters MT (NVIDIA) YY Year of manufacturing 2 digits WW Week of manufacturing 2 digit MS Manufacturer site 2 characters XXXXX Serial number 5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001. Miscellaneous ZZ HW and SW revision 2 alpha-numeric characters Xm Cable length Meter XXAWG Cable gauge American wire gauge YYYY-MM-DD Year-month-day Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits COO Country of origin E.g. China QR code Quick response code Serial number

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket at each end:

(sample illustration)

Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.

Safety: CB, TUV, CE, EAC, UKCA

EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.



