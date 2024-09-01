MCP7Y50-Nxxx 800Gbps Twin-port 2x400G OSFP to 4x200G OSFP Passive DAC Splitter

NVIDIA® MCA7Y50 is an 800Gb/s twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable) to 4x200Gb/s OSFP passive Direct Attach Copper (DAC) dual breakout (aka splitter) cable for 400Gb/s NVIDIA End-to-End Infiniband and Ethernet solutions. It has identical design and internals as the single-port QSFP112 version, only with different connector shells. The DAC firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to.

The 8-channel twin-port OSFP end uses a finned top form-factor for use in Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switch cages. The four 200G ends support 2-channels of 100G-PAM4 (200G) and use a flat top OSFP for use in ConnectX-7 adapters using riding heat sinks on the connector cage. For use in liquid-cooled systems, a twin-port OSFP version is available with a flat top (designated -FLT in the part number).

DAC cables are the lowest-cost, lowest-latency, near zero power consuming, high-speed links available due to their simplicity of design and minimal components. The “passive” term refers to the copper cable containing no electronics in the data path. Each end includes an EEPROM which provides product identification and characteristics to the host system. Every cable length is tuned to reduce internal signal noise and back reflections. Thin 30AWG is used for 1 and 1.5-meter lengths and thicker 26AWG for 2 to 3-meters.

Main use is linking an 800Gb/s Quantum-2 switch or Spectrum-4 switch to OSFP-based 200Gb/s ConnectX-7 PCIe network adapter cards and BlueField-3 DPUs.

NVIDIA’s cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

800Gb/s to four 200Gb/s data rates

Based on 100G-PAM4 modulation

1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, and 3-meter lengths

OSFP ends each consume 0.1 Watts

Operating case temperature 0-70°C

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

CMIS compliant I2C management interface (OSFP end)