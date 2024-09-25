Ordering Information
|
Ordering Part Number
|
Description
|
MCP7Y50-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m
|
MCP7Y50-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m
|
MCP7Y50-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m
|
MCP7Y50-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m
|
MCP7Y50-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m
|
MCP7Y50-N001-FLT*
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top
|
MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top
|
MCP7Y50-N002-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top
The flat-top twin-port OSFP ends are for use in liquid cooled switches.