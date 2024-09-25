Ordering Information

MCP7Y50-Nxxx 800Gbps Twin-port 2x400G OSFP to 4x200G OSFP Passive DAC Splitter
Ordering Part Number

Description

MCP7Y50-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m

MCP7Y50-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m

MCP7Y50-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m

MCP7Y50-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m

MCP7Y50-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m

MCP7Y50-N001-FLT*

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top

MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top

MCP7Y50-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top
The flat-top twin-port OSFP ends are for use in liquid cooled switches.
