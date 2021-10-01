MFA7A20-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 2x50GbE 2xQSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MFA7A20-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 2x50GbE 2xQSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications

Introduction

NVIDIA® MFA7A20-Cxxx is a VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser), cost-effective 100GbE to 2 x 50GbE active optical splitter cable (AOC) designed for use in 100GbE Ethernet systems.

The MFA7A20 cable is compliant with SFF-8665 for the QSFP28 pluggable solution. It provides connectivity between system units with a 100GbE connector on one side and two separate 50GbE connectors on the other side, such as a switch and two servers. The cable connects data signals from each of the 4 MMF (Multi Mode Fiber) pairs on the single QSFP28 end to the dual pair of each of the QSFP28 multiport ends. Each QSFP28 end of the cable comprises an EEPROM providing product and status monitoring information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image2021-9-19_14-30-14.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • 100GbE to 2x50GbE data rate

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude and pre-emphasis

  • Programmable Rx output emphasis

  • Programmable Tx input equalizer

  • Selectable retiming

  • SFF-8665 compliant QSFP28 port

  • 3.3 V power supply

  • 2.3W (100GbE) and 1.5W (50GbE) power consumption (typ.,with retiming)

  • QSFP28 power class 3/2 100GbE/50GbE

  • Class 1 laser safety

  • Up to 20 meters length

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • IEEE 802.3 100GBASE-SR4 compliant

  • IEEE 802.3 40GBASE-SR4 compliant

  • I²C management interface

  • Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM)

Applications

  • 50/100Gb Ethernet port sharing
Aerospace Hardware / Semiconductor AEC Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Restaurant / Quick-Service Developer / Engineer Energy HPC / Scientific Computing IT Specialist Public Sector Financial Services Dev / IT Operations Consumer Internet Cloud Services Telecommunications Gaming System Administrator Agriculture Academia / Higher Education Retail / Consumer Packaged Goods Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 1, 2021
content here