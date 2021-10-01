MFA7A20-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 2x50GbE 2xQSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MFA7A20-Cxxx is a VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser), cost-effective 100GbE to 2 x 50GbE active optical splitter cable (AOC) designed for use in 100GbE Ethernet systems.

The MFA7A20 cable is compliant with SFF-8665 for the QSFP28 pluggable solution. It provides connectivity between system units with a 100GbE connector on one side and two separate 50GbE connectors on the other side, such as a switch and two servers. The cable connects data signals from each of the 4 MMF (Multi Mode Fiber) pairs on the single QSFP28 end to the dual pair of each of the QSFP28 multiport ends. Each QSFP28 end of the cable comprises an EEPROM providing product and status monitoring information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

100GbE to 2x50GbE data rate

Programmable Rx output amplitude and pre-emphasis

Programmable Rx output emphasis

Programmable Tx input equalizer

Selectable retiming

SFF-8665 compliant QSFP28 port

3.3 V power supply

2.3W (100GbE) and 1.5W (50GbE) power consumption (typ.,with retiming)

QSFP28 power class 3/2 100GbE/50GbE

Class 1 laser safety

Up to 20 meters length

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

IEEE 802.3 100GBASE-SR4 compliant

IEEE 802.3 40GBASE-SR4 compliant

I²C management interface

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM)