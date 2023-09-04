The transceiver complies with the SFF 8665 specification and has the following key features:

Physical layer link optimization: Tx input equalization programmable in 11 levels from 0 to 10 dB Rx output amplitude programmable in 2 levels up to 400 mVpp Rx output pre-emphasis programmable in 8 levels from 0 to 7 dB Selectable Tx/Rx CDR control

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) – Data Readout and Warning/Alarm Indication: Rx receive optical power monitor Tx transmit optical power monitor Tx bias current monitor Supply voltage monitor Transceiver case temperature monitor

Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications: Tx & Rx LOS indication Tx & Rx LOL indication Tx fault indication Selectable Tx Squelch per lane Selectable Tx & Rx disable per lane

