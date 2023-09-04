MFA7A20-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 2x50GbE 2xQSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
QSFP28 Definition

The MFA7A20 transceiver is compliant with the MSA Specification for Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Transceiver specification.
The transceiver’s pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

21

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

3

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

22

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

4

GND

Ground

23

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

24

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

6

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

25

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

7

GND

Ground

26

GND

Ground

8

ModSelL

Module Select

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

9

ResetL

Module Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

GND

GND

32

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

33

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

15

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

34

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

16

GND

Ground

35

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

36

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

18

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

37

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

19

GND

Ground

38

GND

Ground

QSFP28 Module Pad Layout

image2021-9-19_14-39-26.png

Control Signals

The MFA7A20 is SFF-8636 compliant. This means that the control signals shown in the pad layout support the following functions:

ModPrsL

Module Present pin, grounded inside the module. Terminated with pull-up in the host system. Asserted low when the transceiver is inserted, whereby the host detects the presence of the transceiver.

ModSelL

Module Select input pin, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.

ResetL

Reset input pin, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum pulse length (t_Reset_init) initiates a complete module reset, returning all user module settings to their default state. During reset the host shall disregard all status bits until the module indicates completion of the reset interrupt by asserting IntL signal low with the Data_Not_Ready bit negated. Note that on power up (including hot insertion) the module completes the reset interrupt without requiring a reset.

LPMode

Low Power Mode input, pulled up inside the module. The transceiver starts up in low power mode, i.e. <1.5 W with the two-wire interface active. The host system can read the power class declaration from the transceiver and determine if it has enough power to enable the high-speed operation/high power mode of the transceiver. This can be done by asserting LPMode low or by use of the Power_over-ride and Power_set control bits (Address A0h, byte 93 bits 0,1).

IntL

Interrupt Low is an open-collector output, terminated high in the host system. A “Low” indicates a possible module operational fault or a status critical to the host system, e.g. temperature alarm. The host identifies the source of the interrupt using the 2-wire serial interface. The INTL pin is de-asserted “High” after completion of reset, when byte 2 bit 0 (Data Not Ready) is read with a value of ‘0’.

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring Features

The low-speed signals are Low Voltage TTL (LVTTL) compliant (except for SCL and SDA signals).

The transceiver complies with the SFF 8665 specification and has the following key features:

  • Physical layer link optimization:

    • Tx input equalization programmable in 11 levels from 0 to 10 dB

    • Rx output amplitude programmable in 2 levels up to 400 mVpp

    • Rx output pre-emphasis programmable in 8 levels from 0 to 7 dB

    • Selectable Tx/Rx CDR control

  • Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) – Data Readout and Warning/Alarm Indication:

    • Rx receive optical power monitor

    • Tx transmit optical power monitor

    • Tx bias current monitor

    • Supply voltage monitor

    • Transceiver case temperature monitor

  • Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:

    • Tx & Rx LOS indication

    • Tx & Rx LOL indication

    • Tx fault indication

    • Selectable Tx Squelch per lane

    • Selectable Tx & Rx disable per lane
