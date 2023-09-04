MFA7A20-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 2x50GbE 2xQSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
Specifications

Important

The AOC has been qualified as an assembly and shall not be disassembled.

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which the device may be damaged.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.465

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.465

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

4.0

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.145

3.3

3.465

V

Power consumption (100GbE end no retiming)

---

1.8

2.0

W

Power consumption (100GbE retiming on all lanes)

---

2.3

2.5

W

Power consumption (50GbE end no retiming)

---

1.2

1.3

W

Power consumption (50GbE retiming on all lanes)

---

1.5

1.7

W

Supply noise tolerance (10 Hz – 10 MHz)

66

mVpp

Operating case temperature

0

---

70

°C

Operating relative humidity

5

---

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Signaling rate

-100 ppm

25.78125

+100 ppm

Gb/s

BER (Bit Error Rate)[1]

---

---

10-15

---

Transmitter

Differential data input swing at TP1a

According to IEEE 802.3bm
83E.3.1.2 [2]

---

900

mVpp

Differential data output swing at TP4

---

---

480

mVpp

Differential input return loss

Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm

dB

Differential output return loss

Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm

dB

Receiver

Common Mode output return loss

---

---

-6

dB

Output eye width (EW15)

0.57

---

---

UI

Output eye height (EH15)

228

---

---

mV

Notes: [1] BER performance was verified with a PRBS31 test pattern in accordance with the IEEE 802.3bm specifications, as part of the product qualification. [2] Requires optimization of the input equalizer.

Interoperability

For configurations tested with the AOCs please refer to the system level product quality assurance (SLPQA) report.

Memory Map

See LinkX® SFF Memory Map Application Note for details, reference [1].

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

3 +/- 0.2

mm

Minimum bend radius

30

mm

Length tolerance

Length < 5 m: +300 /-0
5 m < length < 20 m: +500 / -0

mm

Mechanical Dimensions

image2021-9-19_14-49-43.png

image2021-9-19_14-49-35.png

image2021-9-19_14-49-22.png

image2021-9-19_14-49-7.png

Cable Length Definition

image2021-9-19_14-48-28.png

Connectivity Schematic

100Gb/s Side

2x50Gb/s Side

Port 1

TX1

RX1

RX1

TX1

TX2

RX2

RX2

TX2

Port 2

TX3

RX1

RX3

TX1

TX4

RX2

RX4

TX2

Labels

The following label is applied on the transceiver's backshell:

100GbE Backshell Label (New)

image2021-9-19_14-47-32.png

(sample illustration)

50GbE Backshell Label (New)

image2021-9-19_14-47-25.png

(sample illustration)

100GbE Backshell Label (Old)

image2021-9-19_14-47-17.png

(sample illustration)

50GbE Backshell Label (Old)

image2021-9-19_14-47-4.png

(sample illustration)

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Transceiver Backshell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 last digits of the year (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digit (numeric)

XX

Manufacturer site

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:

Cable Jacket Label (New)

image2021-9-19_14-45-36.png

(sample illustration)

Cable Jacket Label (Old)

image2021-9-19_14-45-21.png

(sample illustration)

Splitter Cable Labels Identifying the 2 QSFP28 Tails

image2021-9-19_14-45-10.png

(sample illustration)

Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

The MFA7A20 is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance and Classification section below. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).

  • Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image2021-9-19_14-44-53.png

