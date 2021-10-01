MFA7A50-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 4x25GbE 4xSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
Introduction

NVIDIA® MFA7A50-Cxxx is a VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser), cost-effective 100GbE to 4x 25GbE active optical splitter cable (AOC) designed for use in 100GbE Ethernet systems.

The MFA7A50 cable is compliant with SFF-8402 for the SFP28 ends and with SFF-8665 for the QSFP28 end. It provides connectivity between system units with a QSFP28 port on one side and up to four different SFP28 ports on the other side, such as a switch and four servers. The cable connects data signals from each of the 4 MMF (Multi Mode Fiber) pairs on the QSFP28 end to the single pair of each of the SFP28 end. Each QSFP and SFP port comprises an EEPROM providing product and status monitoring information which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image2021-9-15_11-38-18.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • 100GbE to 4x 25GbE data rate

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude and pre-emphasis

  • Programmable Tx input equalizer

  • Selectable retiming

  • Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) in both QSFP and SFP ends

  • SFF-8665 compliant (QSFP end)

  • SFF-8402 compliant (SFP ends)

  • Single 3.3V power supply

  • 2.5W (typ., QSFP end) and 0.8W (typ., SFP end) power consumption, with retiming

  • Up to 30m length

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • I²C management interface
