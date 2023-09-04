Document Revision History
Revision
Date
Description
1.9
Oct. 2021
Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to on-line file. Removed BER bullet.
1.8
Nov. 2020
Added control signals description and handling precautions, and references.
1.7
Oct. 2020
Updated product labels in the Labels section.
1.6
Jul. 2020
Added DDM support to the Key Features section.
Updated the Features section introduction.
1.5
Apr. 2020
Updated the mechanical drawings.
1.4
Sep. 2017
Features – New.
1.3
Apr. 2017
MFA7A50-CXXX – New photo.
1.2
Feb. 2017
Key Features – Changed to up to 30 meters length.
1.1
Feb. 2017
Figure: MFA7A50-CXXX – Updated.
1.0
Oct. 2016
Initial revision.