MFA7A50-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 4x25GbE 4xSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MFA7A50-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 4x25GbE 4xSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

1.9

Oct. 2021

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to on-line file. Removed BER bullet.

1.8

Nov. 2020

Added control signals description and handling precautions, and references.

1.7

Oct. 2020

Updated product labels in the Labels section.

1.6

Jul. 2020

Added DDM support to the Key Features section.

Updated the Features section introduction.

1.5

Apr. 2020

Updated the mechanical drawings.

1.4

Sep. 2017

‎Features – New.
Table: SFP28 Pin Function Description – New.
Table: Electrical Specifications – Added BER.
Table: Connectivity Schematic – Replaced figure.
‎Regulatory Compliance and Classification – Added VCCI and CE mark.

1.3

Apr. 2017

MFA7A50-CXXX – New photo.

1.2

Feb. 2017

Key Features – Changed to up to 30 meters length.

1.1

Feb. 2017

Figure: MFA7A50-CXXX – Updated.
‎Specifications – New note.
Table: Operational Specifications – Updated Power dissipation QSFP28.
‎Mechanical Specifications – Updated.
‎Labels – Updated.
Table: Ordering Part Number and Description – Updated description.

1.0

Oct. 2016

Initial revision.

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2023
content here