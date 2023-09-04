Features
The 100 Gb transceiver complies with the SFF-8665 specification, and the 25 Gb transceivers with the SFF-8402 specification. Both have the following functional and Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) features:
Physical layer link optimization:
Tx input equalization programmable in 11 levels from 0 to 10 dB
Rx output amplitude programmable in 2 levels up to 400 mVpp
Rx output pre-emphasis programmable in 8 levels from 0 to 7 dB
Selectable Tx/Rx CDR control
Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) – Data Readout and Warning/Alarm Indication:
Rx receive optical power monitor
Tx transmit optical power monitor
Tx bias current monitor
Supply voltage monitor
Transceiver case temperature monitor
Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:
Tx & Rx LOS indication
Tx & Rx LOL indication
Tx fault indication
Selectable Tx Squelch per lane
Selectable Tx & Rx disable per lane
The DDM functions comply with the SFF-8636 specifications for the 100 Gb end, and with the SFF-8472 specifications for the 25 Gb end.