The 100 Gb transceiver complies with the SFF-8665 specification, and the 25 Gb transceivers with the SFF-8402 specification. Both have the following functional and Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) features:

  • Physical layer link optimization:

    • Tx input equalization programmable in 11 levels from 0 to 10 dB

    • Rx output amplitude programmable in 2 levels up to 400 mVpp

    • Rx output pre-emphasis programmable in 8 levels from 0 to 7 dB

    • Selectable Tx/Rx CDR control

  • Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) – Data Readout and Warning/Alarm Indication:

    • Rx receive optical power monitor

    • Tx transmit optical power monitor

    • Tx bias current monitor

    • Supply voltage monitor

    • Transceiver case temperature monitor

  • Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:

    • Tx & Rx LOS indication

    • Tx & Rx LOL indication

    • Tx fault indication

    • Selectable Tx Squelch per lane

    • Selectable Tx & Rx disable per lane

The DDM functions comply with the SFF-8636 specifications for the 100 Gb end, and with the SFF-8472 specifications for the 25 Gb end.
