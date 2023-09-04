Ordering Information

MFA7A50-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 4x25GbE 4xSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
For cable length definition, refer to Cable Length Definition figure.

Ordering Part Number

Description

MFA7A50-C003

Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

MFA7A50-C005

Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

MFA7A50-C010

Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

MFA7A50-C015

Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

MFA7A50-C020

Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

MFA7A50-C030

Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

