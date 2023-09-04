Ordering Information
For cable length definition, refer to Cable Length Definition figure.
|
Ordering Part Number
|
Description
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
Active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m