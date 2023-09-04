MFA7A50-Cxxx 100GbE QSFP28 to 4x25GbE 4xSFP28 MMF AOC Splitter Product Specifications
Pin Descriptions

QSFP28 Pin Description

Pin #

Symbol

Description

Pin #

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx
Inverted Data

21

Rx2n

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx
Inverted Data

3

Tx2p

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data

22

Rx2p

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data

4

GND

Ground

23

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Connected to Port 4 lane Rx
Inverted Data

24

Rx4n

Connected to Port 4 lane Tx
Inverted Data

6

Tx4p

Connected to Port 4 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data

25

Rx4p

Connected to Port 4 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data

7

GND

Ground

26

GND

Ground

8

Mod-SelL

Cable Select

27

ModPrsL

Cable Present

9

ResetL

Cable Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power supply receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power supply transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire serial interface data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

GND

GND

32

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Connected to Port 3 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data

33

Tx3p

Connected to Port 3 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data

15

Rx3n

Connected to Port 3 lane Tx
Inverted Data

34

Tx3n

Connected to Port 3 lane Rx
Inverted Data

16

GND

Ground

35

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data

36

Tx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data

18

Rx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx
Inverted Data

37

Tx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx
Inverted Data

19

GND

Ground

38

GND

Ground

QSFP28 Module Pad Layout

image2021-9-15_11-43-24.png


QSFP Control Signals

The MFA7A50 AOC is SFF-8636 compliant. This means that the control signals shown in the pad layout support the following functions:

ModPrsL

Module Present pin, grounded inside the module. Terminated with pull-up in the host system. Asserted low when the transceiver is inserted, whereby the host detects the presence of the transceiver.

ModSelL

Module Select input pin, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.

ResetL

Reset input pin, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum pulse length (t_Reset_init) initiates a complete module reset, returning all user module settings to their default state. During reset the host shall disregard all status bits until the module indicates completion of the reset interrupt by asserting IntL signal low with the Data_Not_Ready bit negated. Note that on power up (including hot insertion) the module completes the reset interrupt without requiring a reset.

LPMode

Low Power Mode input, pulled up inside the module. The transceiver starts up in low power mode, i.e. <1.5 W with the two-wire interface active. The host system can read the power class declaration from the transceiver and determine if it has enough power to enable the high-speed operation/high power mode of the transceiver. This can be done by asserting LPMode low or by use of the Power_over-ride and Power_set control bits (Address A0h, byte 93 bits 0,1).

IntL

Interrupt Low is an open-collector output, terminated high in the host system. A “Low” indicates a possible module operational fault or a status critical to the host system, e.g. temperature alarm. The host identifies the source of the interrupt using the 2-wire serial interface. The INTL pin is de-asserted “High” after completion of reset, when byte 2 bit 0 (Data Not Ready) is read with a value of ‘0’.

The low-speed signals are Low Voltage TTL (LVTTL) compliant (except for SCL and SDA signals).

SFP28 Pin Description

Pin #

Connector Pin Name

Port A Signal Name

1

VeeT

Module Transmitter Ground

2

Tx_Fault

Module Transmitter Fault

3

Tx_Disable

Transmitter Disable. Turns off transmitter laser output

4

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data Line

5

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

6

Mod_ABS

Module Absent. Grounded within the module

7

RS0

Rate Select 0, optionally controls SFP+ module receiver

8

Rx_LOS

Receiver Loss of Signal Indication

9

RS1

Rate Select 1, optionally controls SFP+ module transmitter

10

VeeR

Module Receiver Ground

11

VeeR

Module Receiver Ground

12

RD-

Receiver Inverted Data Output

13

RD+

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

14

VeeR

Module Receiver Ground

15

VccR

Module Receiver Power Supply

16

VccT

Module Transmitter Power Supply

17

VeeT

Module Transmitter Ground

18

TD+

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input. AC coupled

19

TD-

Transmitter Inverted Data Input. AC coupled

20

VeeT

Module Transmitter Ground

SFP28 Module Pad Layout

image2021-9-15_11-42-56.png


Digital Diagnostic Monitoring Features

The 100 Gb transceiver complies with the SFF-8665 specification, and the 25 Gb transceivers with the SFF-8402 specification. Both have the following functional and Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) features:

  • Physical layer link optimization:

    • Tx input equalization programmable in 11 levels from 0 to 10 dB

    • Rx output amplitude programmable in 2 levels up to 400 mVpp

    • Rx output pre-emphasis programmable in 8 levels from 0 to 7 dB

    • Selectable Tx/Rx CDR control

  • Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) – Data Readout and Warning/Alarm Indication:

    • Rx receive optical power monitor

    • Tx transmit optical power monitor

    • Tx bias current monitor

    • Supply voltage monitor

    • Transceiver case temperature monitor

  • Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:

    • Tx & Rx LOS indication

    • Tx & Rx LOL indication

    • Tx fault indication

    • Selectable Tx Squelch per lane

    • Selectable Tx & Rx disable per lane

The DDM functions comply with the SFF-8636 specifications for the 100 Gb end, and with the SFF-8472 specifications for the 25 Gb end.
