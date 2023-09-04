Specifications

The MFA7A50 AOC is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance and Classification section ‎below. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Important Note: The fiber cables of the MFA7A50 AOC are locked into the transceivers. Do NOT attempt to unplug them.