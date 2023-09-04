On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Environmental Specifications
- Operational Specifications
- Electrical Specifications
- Interoperability
- Memory Map
- Mechanical Specifications
- Labels
- Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)
- Regulatory Compliance and Classification
- FCC Class A Notice
Specifications
Note: The fiber cables of the MFA7A50 AOC are locked into the transceivers. Do NOT attempt to unplug them.
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which the device may be damaged.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Supply voltage
|
-0.3
|
3.465
|
V
|
Data input voltage
|
-0.3
|
3.465
|
V
|
Control input voltage
|
-0.3
|
4.0
|
V
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Storage temperature
|
-40
|
85
|
°C
This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Units
|
Supply voltage (Vcc)
|
3.145
|
3.3
|
3.465
|
V
|
Power consumption (QSFP28 end, no retiming)
|
---
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
W
|
Power consumption (QSFP28 end, retiming both directions)
|
---
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
W
|
Power consumption (SFP28 end, no retiming)
|
---
|
0.45
|
0.5
|
W
|
Power consumption (SFP28 end, both directions)
|
---
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
W
|
Supply noise tolerance (10 Hz – 10 MHz)
|
66
|
mVpp
|
Operating case temperature
|
0
|
---
|
70
|
°C
|
Operating relative humidity
|
5
|
---
|
85
|
%
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Units
|
Differential data input swing (into the (Q)SFP28 connector)
|
IEEE 802.3bm 83E.3.4.1[1]
|
---
|
900
|
mVpp
|
Differential data output swing (out of the (Q)SFP28 connector)
|
---
|
---
|
480
|
mVpp
|
Differential input return loss - f<17.6GHz
|
---
|
---
|
-15
|
dB
|
Differential output return loss - f<17.6GHz
|
---
|
---
|
-10
|
dB
|
Common Mode output return loss
|
---
|
---
|
-6
|
dB
|
Output eye width (EW15)
|
0.57
|
---
|
---
|
UI
|
Output eye height (EH15)
|
228
|
---
|
---
|
mV
|
BER (Bit Error Rate)[2]
|
---
|
---
|
10-15
|
---
Notes: [1] Requires optimization of the input equalizer. [2] BER performance was verified with a PRBS31 test pattern in accordance with the IEEE 802.3bm specifications, as part of the product qualification.
For configurations tested with the AOCs please refer to the system level product quality assurance (SLPQA) report.
See LinkX® SFF Memory Map Application Note for details, reference [1].
|
Parameter
|
Value
|
Units
|
Diameter
|
3
|
mm
|
Minimum bend radius
|
30
|
mm
|
Length tolerance
|
Length < 5 m: +300 / -0
|
mm
Mechanical Dimensions, QSFP28 End
Mechanical Dimensions, SFP28 End
Full Cable Top View
Cable Length Definition
Note: The splitting point is 2-3m from the SFP end.
Connectivity Schematic
|
100Gb/s Side
|
4x25Gb/s Side
|
Port 1
|
TX1
|
RX1
|
RX1
|
TX1
|
Port 2
|
TX2
|
RX1
|
RX2
|
TX1
|
Port 3
|
TX3
|
RX1
|
RX3
|
TX1
|
Port 4
|
TX4
|
RX1
|
RX4
|
TX1
The following labels are applied on the cable’s backshell:
SFP28 Backshell Label (New)
(sample illustration)
QSFP28 Backshell Label (New)
(sample illustration)
SFP28 Backshell Label (Old)
(sample illustration)
QSFP28 Backshell Label (Old)
(sample illustration)
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Label SN Legend
|
Symbol
|
Meaning
|
Notes
|
MT
|
Customer name
|
2 digits (alphanumeric)
|
YY
|
Year of manufacturing
|
2 digits (numeric)
|
WW
|
Week of manufacturing according to Microsoft Outlook calendar
|
2 digit (numeric)
|
XX
|
Manufacturer Site
|
Two characters
|
SSSSS
|
Serial number
|
5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001
The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:
Cable Jacket Label (New)
(sample illustration)
Cable Jacket Label (Old)
(sample illustration)
Splitter Cable Labels Identifying the 4 SFP28 Tails
(sample illustration)
The MFA7A50 AOC is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance and Classification section below. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.
Note: The fiber cables of the MFA7A50 AOC are locked into the transceivers. Do NOT attempt to unplug them.
The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).
Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE
EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.