MFA7U40-H00X 200Gb/s OSFP to 2x100Gb/s QSFP56 HDR100 Active Optical Splitter Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA MFA7U40 is an OSFP to 2x QSFP56, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s Active Optical Cable (AOC) splitter designed to connect an NDR switch with OSFP cages to 2x legacy HDR100 switch/HCA QSFP56 cages.

The cable is compliant with SFF-8665 for the QSFP56 pluggable solution. It provides connectivity between system units with an OSFP 200Gb/s connector on one side and two separate QSFP56 100Gb/s (HDR100) connectors on the other side, such as a switch and two servers.

The cable connects data signals from each of the 8 MMF (Multi Mode Fiber) pairs on the single OSFP end to the two pairs of each of the QSFP56 multiport ends. Each QSFP56 and OSFP end of the cable comprises an EEPROM providing product and status monitoring information, which can be read by the host system.

The EEPROM is specific to this cable and is not a downshifted version of the MFA7U10 400G-to-2x200G AOC. It does not support 100GbE Ethernet.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability. NVIDIA’s unique quality active fiber cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

