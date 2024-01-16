On This Page
Pin Description
The AOC is OSFP MSA Specification for OSFP Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable Module Rev. 1.12 compliant, see www.osfpmsa.org.
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
GND
|
Ground
|
31
|
GND
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
32
|
Rx2p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
3
|
Tx2n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
33
|
Rx2n
|
Receiver Inverted Data
Output
|
4
|
GND
|
Ground
|
34
|
GND
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Tx4p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
35
|
Rx4p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
6
|
Tx4n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
36
|
Rx4n
|
Receiver Inverted Data
Output
|
7
|
GND
|
Ground
|
37
|
GND
|
Ground
|
8
|
Tx6p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
38
|
Rx6p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
9
|
Tx6n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
39
|
Rx6n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
10
|
GND
|
Ground
|
40
|
GND
|
Ground
|
11
|
Tx8p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data input
|
41
|
Rx8p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
12
|
Tx8n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
42
|
Rx8n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
13
|
GND
|
Ground
|
43
|
GND
|
Ground
|
14
|
SCL
|
2-wire serial interface clock
|
44
|
INT / RSTn
|
Module Interrupt / Module Reset
|
15
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
45
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
16
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
46
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
17
|
LPWn / PRSn
|
Low-Power Mode / Module Present
|
47
|
SDA
|
2-wire Serial interface data
|
18
|
GND
|
Ground
|
48
|
GND
|
Ground
|
19
|
Rx7n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
49
|
Tx7n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
20
|
Rx7p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
50
|
Tx7p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
21
|
GND
|
Ground
|
51
|
GND
|
Ground
|
22
|
Rx5n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
52
|
Tx5n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
23
|
Rx5p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
53
|
Tx5p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
24
|
GND
|
Ground
|
54
|
GND
|
Ground
|
25
|
Rx3n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
55
|
Tx3n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
26
|
Rx3p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
56
|
Tx3p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
27
|
GND
|
Ground
|
57
|
GND
|
Ground
|
28
|
Rx1n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
58
|
Tx1n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
29
|
Rx1p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
59
|
Tx1p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
30
|
GND
|
Ground
|
60
|
GND
|
Ground
OSFP Module Pad Layout
The Active Optical Cable (AOC) pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
20
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2 Inverted Data
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2 Inverted Data
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
4
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
23
|
Ground
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Tx4n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
24
|
Rx4n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2 Inverted Data
|
6
|
Tx4p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2 Inverted Data
|
25
|
Rx4p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
7
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
26
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
8
|
Mod-SelL
|
Cable Select
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Cable Present
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Cable Reset
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
10
|
Vcc Rx
|
+3.3V Power supply receiver
|
29
|
Vcc Tx
|
+3.3V Power supply transmitter
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire serial interface clock
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire serial interface data
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
13
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
32
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
14
|
Rx3p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
33
|
Tx3p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
15
|
Rx3n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1 Inverted Data
|
34
|
Tx3n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1 Inverted Data
|
16
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
35
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1 Inverted Data
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1 Inverted Data
|
19
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
38
|
Ground
|
Ground
QSFP56 Module Pad Layout
This AOC has CMIS 4.0 (check for update, e.g. to CMIS 5) compliant management interface and OSFP 4.1 (check for update) compliant form factor and interfaces. This implies that the control signals shown in the pad layout are implemented with the following functions:
|
Name
|
Function
|
Description
|
LPWn/PRSn
|
Input/output
|
Multi-level signal for low power control from host to module and module presence indication from module to host. This signal requires the circuit as described in the OSFP Specification [ ].
|
INT/RSTn
|
Input,/output
|
Multi-level signal for interrupt request from module to host and reset control from host to module. This signal requires the circuit as described in the OSFP Specification [ ].
|
SCL
|
BiDir
|
2-wire serial clock signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.
|
SDA
|
Bidir
|
2-wire serial data signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.
This AOC is SFF-8636 compliant. This means that the control signals shown in the pad layout support the following functions:
|
Name
|
Function
|
Description
|
ModPrsL
|
Output
|
Module Present pin, grounded inside the module. Terminated with pull-up in the host system. Asserted low when the transceiver is inserted, whereby the host detects the presence of the transceiver.
|
ModSelL
|
Input
|
Module Select, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.
|
ResetL
|
Input
|
Reset, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum pulse length (t_Reset_init) initiates a complete module reset, returning all user module settings to their default state. During reset the host shall disregard all status bits until the module indicates completion of the reset interrupt by asserting IntL signal low with the Data_Not_Ready bit negated. Note that on power up (including hot insertion) the module completes the reset interrupt without requiring a reset.
|
LPMode
|
Input
|
Low Power Mode input, pulled up inside the module. The transceiver starts up in low power mode, i.e. <1.5 W with the two-wire interface active. The host system can read the power class declaration from the transceiver and determine if it has enough power to enable the high-speed operation/high power mode of the transceiver. This can be done by asserting LPMode low or by use of the Power_over-ride and Power_set control bits (Address A0h, byte 93 bits 0,1).
|
IntL
|
OC output
|
Interrupt Low, terminated high in the host system. A “Low” indicates a possible module operational fault or a status critical to the host system, e.g. temperature alarm. The host identifies the source of the interrupt using the 2-wire serial interface. The INTL pin is de-asserted “High” after completion of reset, when byte 2 bit 0 (Data Not Ready) is read with a value of ‘0’.
|
SCL
|
BiDir
|
2-wire serial clock signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.
|
SDA
|
Bidir
|
2-wire serial data signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.
The low-speed signals are Low Voltage TTL (LVTTL) compliant (except for SCL and SDA signals).
The AOC complies with the SFF-8665 specification and has the following key features:
Physical layer link optimization:
Programmable Tx input equalization
Programmable Rx output amplitude
Programmable Rx output pre-emphasis
Tx/Rx CDR control
by default enabled for 100 GbE operation, disable it for 40G operation
Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):
Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane
Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane
Tx bias current monitor for each lane
Supply voltage monitor
Transceiver case temperature monitor
Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user changeable)
Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:
Tx & Rx LOS indication
Tx & Rx LOL indication
Tx fault indication
LOS, LOL, and Tx Fault status flags can be read via the two-wire management interface and are jointly transmitted via the IntL output pin. Relevant advertisement, threshold, and readout registers are found in the SFF-8636 MSA.