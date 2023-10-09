Application

The cable is shipped with dust caps which protect the connectors from contamination during shipment and installation. The caps should not be removed until the cable is plugged in at the time of installation. Prior to insertion of the fiber cable into the transceiver, always clean both the cable and the transceiver connector using optical connector cleaners to remove any contamination. Keep the cables away from any Liquids.

Fiber cables have no conductive parts and are not ESD sensitive. However, they plug into ESD sensitive transceivers. Due to that, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed during installation.