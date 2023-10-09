Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter Min Max Units Storage temperature -40 85 °C Operating temperature 0 70 °C Humidity 10 85 %RH

Table 2: Mechanical Specifications for MFP7E20-Nxxx

Parameter Note Value Units Tolerance on length, Length < 5 m Length ≥ 5 m +0.1/-0 +2% x L/-0 m m Number of Fibers 8 Cable diameter 3 ± 0.2 mm Minimum bending radius Anywhere on the cable 30 mm Cable Jacket Aqua, LSZH-OFNR Fiber Length ≤ 30 m Multimode OM3 m Length > 30 m Multimode OM4 m Topology Crossed Type B Connectors and connector end face Low loss MPO APC, female Insertion Loss, connector end face, IL L=length {m} ≤0.35+0.0004 x L dB Return Loss, connector end face, RL ≥ 35 dB



