NVIDIA MFP7E30-Nxxx MPO-to-MPO Single-mode Fiber Cable Product Specifications

The NVIDIA MFP7E30-Nxxx, MPO-12/APC-to-MPO12/APC (8 fibers) passive optical single-mode cable, is designed for linking InfiniBand and Ethernet multimode twin-port OSFP and single-port OSFP and QSFP112 transceivers together.

The Multiple Push On, 12 fiber, Angled Polished Connectors (MPO-12/APC) uses 8 active fibers to transmit light and 4 inactive fibers as strength members. The Angled Polished Connector has a 8-degree polished angle to deflect internal optical back reflections from entering the transceivers and distorting the signal quality.

Twin-port OSFP 800Gb/s transceivers support two, 4-channel fibers which are linked to other twin-port OSFP, single-port OSFP or QSFP112 400Gb/s transceivers.

The fibers are “crossover”, Type-B cables, which enables directly attaching two transceivers together and allow the transmit laser fiber on pin 1 to “crosses over” and align with pin 12 of the opposite fiber end transceiver photodetector.

A typical usecase is linking twin-port OSFP switches to each other, and to ConnectX-7® network adapters and/or BlueField-3® Data Processing Units (DPUs) in compute and storage servers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability. Mellanox optical solutions provide short, medium, and long reach scalability for all topologies, utilizing innovative optical technologies to enable high signal integrity and reliability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Flexible round outer jacket for easier installation

Push-pull latching for quick release

Female-to-Female connectors

9/125 µm Single-Mode fibers

150m max reach

Telcordia GR-1435 compliant

IEC Standard Connectors: MPO: IEC 61754-7 and ANSI/TIA/EIA 604-5-199

OFNR/LSZH (low smoke zero halogen) jacket

Supports InfiniBand, Ethernet and NVLink protocols