NVIDIA MFP7E30-Nxxx MPO-to-MPO Single-mode Fiber Cable Product Specifications
Introduction

The NVIDIA MFP7E30-Nxxx, MPO-12/APC-to-MPO12/APC (8 fibers) passive optical single-mode cable, is designed for linking InfiniBand and Ethernet multimode twin-port OSFP and single-port OSFP and QSFP112 transceivers together.

The Multiple Push On, 12 fiber, Angled Polished Connectors (MPO-12/APC) uses 8 active fibers to transmit light and 4 inactive fibers as strength members. The Angled Polished Connector has a 8-degree polished angle to deflect internal optical back reflections from entering the transceivers and distorting the signal quality.

Twin-port OSFP 800Gb/s transceivers support two, 4-channel fibers which are linked to other twin-port OSFP, single-port OSFP or QSFP112 400Gb/s transceivers.

The fibers are “crossover”, Type-B cables, which enables directly attaching two transceivers together and allow the transmit laser fiber on pin 1 to “crosses over” and align with pin 12 of the opposite fiber end transceiver photodetector.

A typical usecase is linking twin-port OSFP switches to each other, and to ConnectX-7® network adapters and/or BlueField-3® Data Processing Units (DPUs) in compute and storage servers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability. Mellanox optical solutions provide short, medium, and long reach scalability for all topologies, utilizing innovative optical technologies to enable high signal integrity and reliability.

image2023-6-3_0-2-40.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Flexible round outer jacket for easier installation

  • Push-pull latching for quick release

  • Female-to-Female connectors

  • 9/125 µm Single-Mode fibers

  • 150m max reach

  • Telcordia GR-1435 compliant

  • IEC Standard Connectors:

    • MPO: IEC 61754-7 and ANSI/TIA/EIA 604-5-199

  • OFNR/LSZH (low smoke zero halogen) jacket

  • Supports InfiniBand, Ethernet and NVLink protocols

Applications

  • Optical high speed links in data centers

  • Data processing and storage systems
