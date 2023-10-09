Application

The MFP7E30 Fiber Cable is intended for interconnection of 2 switch together or a switch to 2 network adapters. The cable mates with pluggable optical 400GbE/NDR transceivers such as NVIDIA’s MMX4S00-NS twin port OSFP DR8 transceiver for InfiniBand and Ethernet systems in the switch end, and MMS4X00-NS400 (OSFP) or MMS1X00-NS400 (QSFP112) in ConnectX-7 network adapters and BlueField-3 DPUs.

Twin port OSFP transceivers must use the same fiber type in both MPO-12/APC ports (straight or 1:2 splitter) and cannot be mixed.

50-meter specification assumes two optical patch panels in the link with total of 4 optical connector junctions

Single-mode fibers use an industry standard yellow fiber jacket color

Jacket is Low-Smoke, Zero-Halogen (LSZH) type to reduce toxic smoke in event of a fire.

The connector has an NVIDIA green connector shell denoting MPO-12/APC. The MPO-12/UPC typically a blue shell for Ultra-flat Polish Connectors.

MPO-12/APC connectors cannot be used with MPO-12/UPC Ultra-flat Polished Connectors which are typically used in 4x25G-NRZ (100G) and 4x50G-PAM4 (200G) transceivers as the fiber polishes are different and will not mate.

The split ends can support either OSFP and/or QSFP112 transceivers at the same time depending on the adapter type

The MFP7E30-Nxxx Optical Fiber Cable in switch-switch and switch-adapter links: