Specifications

Below is an example of the labels that are wrapped on each cable end.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Symbol Meaning Notes YY Year of manufacturing 2 digits WW Week of manufacturing 2 digits XX Manufacturer site 2 characters ZZZZZ Serial number 5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001. Miscellaneous ZZ HW and SW revision 2 alpha-numeric characters YYYY Year of manufacturing 4 digits MM Month of manufacturing 2 digits DD Day of manufacturing 2 digits COO Country of origin E.g. China or Malaysia XXm Cable length Meter Quick response code Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)

Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.

The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).

Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE

EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.



