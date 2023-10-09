On This Page
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
Environmental Specifications
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Storage temperature
|
-40
|
85
|
°C
|
Operating temperature
|
0
|
70
|
°C
|
Humidity
|
10
|
85
|
%RH
Table 2: Mechanical Specifications for MFP7E20-Nxxx
|
Parameter
|
Note
|
Value
|
Units
|
Tolerance on length,
|
Length < 10 m
Length ≥ 10 m
|
-0/+0.2
-0/+0.5
|
m
m
|
Number of Fibers
|
8
|
Cable diameter
|
3 ± 0.2
|
mm
|
Minimum bending radius
|
Anywhere on the cable
|
30
|
mm
|
Cable Jacket
|
Yellow, LSZH-OFNR
|
Topology
|
Crossed
|
Type B
|
Connectors and connector end face
|
Usconnect MTP Elite or
Senko MPO/APC Low loss
|
APC, female
|
Insertion Loss, connector end face, IL
|
L=length {m}
|
≤0.35+0.0004 x L
|
dB
|
Return Loss, connector end face, RL
|
≥ 60
|
dB
Cable length definition:
The fiber which connects transceiver A’s lane 1 must end at transceiver B’s lane 12 at the other end of the link. This calls for a crossed MPO cable, commonly referred to as Type B.
|
MPO1
MPO/APC Female
|
Connection
|
MPO2
MPO/APC Female
|
1
|
---->
|
12
|
2
|
---->
|
11
|
3
|
---->
|
10
|
4
|
---->
|
9
|
5
|
Not Connected
|
8
|
6
|
Not Connected
|
7
|
7
|
Not Connected
|
6
|
8
|
Not Connected
|
5
|
9
|
<----
|
4
|
10
|
<----
|
3
|
11
|
<----
|
2
|
12
|
<----
|
1
Below is an example of the labels that are wrapped on each cable end.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Label Legend
|
Symbol
|
Meaning
|
Notes
|
YY
|
Year of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
WW
|
Week of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
XX
|
Manufacturer site
|
2 characters
|
ZZZZZ
|
Serial number
|
5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.
|
Miscellaneous
|
ZZ
|
HW and SW revision
|
2 alpha-numeric characters
|
YYYY
|
Year of manufacturing
|
4 digits
|
MM
|
Month of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
DD
|
Day of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
COO
|
Country of origin
|
E.g. China or Malaysia
|
XXm
|
Cable length
|
Meter
|
|
Quick response code
|
Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)
Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.
Regulatory Compliance and Classification
The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).
Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE
EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
FCC Class A Notice
This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.