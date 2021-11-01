MFS1S00-HxxxE-LL 200Gb/s QSFP56 Low Latency MMF AOC Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MFS1S00 is a QSFP56 VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) active optical cable (AOC) designed for 200Gb/s InfiniBand (IB) HDR (High Data Rate) systems.

The MFS1S00 AOC is hot pluggable, easy to install and replace, and offers high port density and configurability in the data center.

The MFS1S00 AOC has a standard SFF-8665 compliant QSFP56 connector towards the host system. It contains 4 multi-mode (MMF) optical transceivers per end, each operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/s per lane.

The MFS1S00 AOC series is qualified in Nvidia end-to-end InfiniBand HDR systems.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Supports IBTA IB HDR

Up to 200Gb/s data rate

4x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation

Programmable Rx output amplitude and pre-emphasis

SFF-8665 compliant QSFP56 port

Single 3.3V power supply

0 W power consumption (typ., each end, with retiming)

Up to 30m length

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface