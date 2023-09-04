Ordering Information

MFS1S00-HxxxE-LL 200Gb/s QSFP56 Low Latency MMF AOC Product Specifications
Ordering Part Number

Description

MFS1S00-H003-LL

Active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m

MFS1S00-H005-LL

Active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m

MFS1S00-H010-LL

Active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m

MFS1S00-H015-LL

Active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m

MFS1S00-H020-LL

Active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m

MFS1S00-H030-LL

Active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m

