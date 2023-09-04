Pin Description

ModPrsL Output, asserted low Pull-up by host when no transceiver/cable is present. Connected to ground inside the transceiver. Hence, asserted low when a transceiver/cable is plugged in.

ModSelL Input, asserted low Module Select input pin, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.

ResetL Input, asserted low Reset input pin, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum length initiates a module reset. When de-asserted the transceiver starts its initialization procedure. See the CMIS specification for details.

LPMode Input, asserted high Low Power Mode input pulled up inside the module. Hardware control signal for forcing the transceiver into low-power state. Can be overwritten by low-power mode command.