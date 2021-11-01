MFS1S00-HxxxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MFS1S00-HxxxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
Download PDF

Introduction

The NVIDIA® MFS1S00 is a QSFP56 VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) active optical cable (AOC) designed for use in 200Gb/s InfiniBand (IB) HDR (High Data Rate) systems.

The MFS1S00 AOC offers high port density and configurability, and a much longer reach than passive copper cables in the data centers. Since the AOC is hot pluggable, it is easy to install and replace.

The MFS1S00 has a standard SFF-8665 compliant QSFP56 port on the electrical side towards the host system. It contains four multi-mode fibers (MMF) optic transceivers per end, each operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/s.

The MFS1S00 offers selectable retiming per lane for both its optical transmitters and receivers up to 50Gbp/s rates.

NVIDIA's unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

image2021-8-22_9-49-17.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Supports IBTA IB HDR

  • Up to 200Gb/s data rate

  • 4x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude and pre-emphasis

  • SFF-8665 compliant QSFP56 port

  • Single 3.3V power supply

  • 4.35W power consumption (typ., each end, with retiming)

  • Up to 150m length

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface
Aerospace Hardware / Semiconductor AEC Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Restaurant / Quick-Service Developer / Engineer Energy HPC / Scientific Computing IT Specialist Public Sector Financial Services Dev / IT Operations Consumer Internet Cloud Services Telecommunications Gaming System Administrator Agriculture Academia / Higher Education Retail / Consumer Packaged Goods Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 1, 2021
content here