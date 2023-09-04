Document Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
2.0
|
Nov. 2021
|
Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to HTML.
|
1.9
|
Feb. 2021
|
Removed 2.5G/SDR row from Table: Rate Select Encodings.
Minor edits.
|
1.8
|
Sep. 2020
|
Updated “Key Features” cable length typo.
|
1.7
|
Jul. 2020
|
Added 130m and 150m OPNs to the Ordering Information table.
|
1.6
|
May 2019
|
Updated note below Table: Operational Specifications.
|
1.5
|
Apr. 2019
|
Added note below Table: Operational Specifications.
|
1.4
|
Mar. 2019
|
Updated product photo.
|
1.3
|
Oct. 2018
|
Trademarks declaration – Updated.
|
1.2
|
Oct. 2018
|
Table: Rate Select Encodings – Changed Rate Select Value 10 from 25.75125 NRZ to 25.78125 NRZ.
|
1.1
|
Aug. 2018
|
Removed preliminary watermark.
|
1.0
|
Apr. 2018
|
Initial revision