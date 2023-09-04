MFS1S00-HxxxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
MFS1S00-HxxxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications

Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

2.0

Nov. 2021

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to HTML.

1.9

Feb. 2021

Removed 2.5G/SDR row from Table: Rate Select Encodings.
Consolidated “Features” and “Diagnostics”.
Added Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) section.

Minor edits.

1.8

Sep. 2020

Updated “Key Features” cable length typo.
Updated the labels with new laser safety notice. The figures showcase both old and new versions.
Added Control Signals and Diagnostics and Other Features sections.

1.7

Jul. 2020

Added 130m and 150m OPNs to the Ordering Information table.

1.6

May 2019

Updated note below Table: Operational Specifications.

1.5

Apr. 2019

Added note below Table: Operational Specifications.

1.4

Mar. 2019

Updated product photo.
Updated power numbers in Key Features section (1st page) and in Table: Operational Specifications

1.3

Oct. 2018

Trademarks declaration – Updated.

1.2

Oct. 2018

Table: Rate Select Encodings – Changed Rate Select Value 10 from 25.75125 NRZ to 25.78125 NRZ.
Figure: Back-Shell Label – Updated with Mellanox logo.
Table: Back-Shell Label Legend – Updated.

1.1

Aug. 2018

Removed preliminary watermark.
Table: Electrical Module Specifications – Added notes.
‎Rate Select, page 11 – New section.
‎Label, page 12 – Updated.

1.0

Apr. 2018

Initial revision

Last updated on Sep 4, 2023
