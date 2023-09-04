MFS1S00-HxxxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MFS1S00-HxxxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications  Specifications

On This Page

Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.465

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

4.0

V

Damage Threshold

3.4

---

dBm

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Notes

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

---

Power consumption (each end, retiming on all lanes)

---

4.35

4.55

W

---

Supply noise tolerance (10Hz – 10MHz)

66

---

---

mVpp

---

Operating case temperature

0

---

70 1

°C

---

Operating relative humidity

5

---

85

%

---

  1. Internal temperature readout through DDMI of up to 75°C is allowed.

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Signaling rate

-100 ppm

53.125

+100 ppm

GBd

Differential data input swing at TP1a

TBD

---

900

mVpp

Differential data output swing at TP4

---

---

900

mVpp

Near-end ESMW

0.265

---

---

UI

Near-end output eye height

70

---

---

mVpp

Output transition time, 20% to 80%

9.5

---

---

ps

Notes:

  • Multiple clock domains are supported only on line-side Rx. Host side Rx supports a single clock domain only.

  • QSFP Tx CDR lock can only occur if Tx lane 4 is transmitting data.

Interoperability

For configurations tested with the AOCs, please refer to the system level product (SLP) qualification report.

Rate Select

The AOC supports rate select, which is controlled by writing to registers 0x57-0x58. Two bits are assigned for each receiver lane in byte 0x57 (87dec, Rxn_Rate_Select) and two bits for each transmitter lane in byte 0x58 (88dec, Txn_Rate_Select) to specify up to four bitrates, as defined in SFF-8636 Rev 2.9.2 Table 6-5 XN_RATE_SELECT ENCODINGS. All four lanes are required to have the same rate select value.

The below table specifies the rate for each rate select setting.

Rate Select Encodings

Rate Select Value

Operating Rate (GBd)

01

10.31250 NRZ

10

25.78125 NRZ

11

26.56250 PAM4

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

3 +/-0.2

mm

Minimum bend radius

30

mm

Length tolerance

length < 5 m

+300 /-0

mm

5 m ≤ length < 50 m

+500 / -0

50 m ≤ length

+1000 /-0

Cable color

Aqua

---

Mechanical Dimensions

image2021-8-22_10-14-3.png


Cable Length Definition

image2021-8-22_10-14-20.png


Labels

The following label is applied on the transceiver's backshell:

Backshell Label

image2021-8-22_10-6-29.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

PN - Part Number

xxx

Length

Meter

SN – Serial Number

MT

Manufacturer name

2 characters, e.g. MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

XX

Manufacturer site

2 characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

Xm

Cable length

Meter

YYYY

Year of manufacturing

4 digits

MM

Month of manufacturing

2 digits

DD

Day of manufacturing

2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China or Thailand

image2021-8-22_10-5-19.png

Quick response code

Serial number

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:

Fiber Cable Jacket Labels (New/Current)

image2021-8-22_10-4-22.png

image2021-8-22_10-4-29.png

(sample illustration)

Fiber Cable Jacket Labels (Old)

image2021-8-22_10-4-1.png

(sample illustration)

Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Different layouts of this label apply to different production series. It has no effect on the cable's performance nor function

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).

  • Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image2021-8-22_10-3-28.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2023
content here