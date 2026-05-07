References

QSFP Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable – Concept: SFF-8665: https://www.snia.org/technology-communities/sff/specifications

QSFP Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable – Management: SFF-8636: https://www.snia.org/technology-communities/sff/specifications

InfiniBand Architecture Specification and FAQ: https://www.infinibandta.org/ibta-specification/

Environmental and Regulatory compliance statements: https://www.mellanox.com/company/quality/regulatory-compliance/environmental

Nvidia Networking Cable Configurator: https://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator

Nvidia Cable Management Guide and FAQ: https://mymellanox.force.com/support/servlet/fileField?id=0BE1T000000TcKC

For documentation, please contact your sales representative or the Support team.