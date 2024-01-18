On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Environmental Specifications
- Operational Specifications
- Electrical Specifications
- Interoperability
- Rate Select
- Mechanical Specifications
- Mechanical Specifications
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
Parameter
Min
Max
Units
Supply voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
Data input voltage
-0.3
3.465
V
Control input voltage
-0.3
4.0
V
Damage Threshold
3.4
---
dBm
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
Parameter
Min
Max
Units
Storage temperature
-40
85
°C
This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Supply voltage (Vcc)
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
Power dissipation (each end, retiming on all lanes)
---
4.8
5.0
W
Supply noise tolerance (10Hz – 10MHz)
66
---
---
mVpp
Operating case temperature
0
---
70 1
°C
Operating relative humidity
5
---
85
%
Internal temperature readout through DDMI of up to 75°C is allowed.
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Signaling rate
-100 ppm
53.125
+100 ppm
Gb/s (PAM4)
-100 ppm
25.78125
+100 ppm
Gb/s (NRZ)
Differential data input swing at TP1a
TBD
---
900
mVpp
Differential data output swing at TP4
---
---
900
mVpp
Near-end ESMW
0.265
---
---
UI
Near-end output eye height
70
---
---
mVpp
Output transition time, 20% to 80%
9.5
---
---
ps
Notes:
Multiple clock domains are supported only on line-side Rx. Host side Rx supports a single clock domain only.
QSFP Tx CDR lock can only occur if Tx lane 1 is transmitting data (Does not apply to option 1).
For configurations tested with the AOCs, please refer to the system level product (SLP) qualification report.
The AOC supports rate select, which is controlled by writing to registers 0x57-0x58. Two bits are assigned for each receiver lane in byte 0x57 (87dec, Rxn_Rate_Select) and two bits for each transmitter lane in byte 0x58 (88dec, Txn_Rate_Select) to specify up to four bitrates, as defined in SFF-8636 Rev 2.9.2 Table 6-5 XN_RATE_SELECT ENCODINGS. All four lanes are required to have the same rate select value.
The below table specifies the rate for each rate select setting.
Rate Select Encodings
Rate Select Value
Operating Rate (GBd)
10
25.78125 NRZ (EDR)
11
26.56250 PAM4 (HDR)
Parameter
Value
Units
Diameter
3 +/-0.2
mm
Minimum bend radius
30
mm
Length tolerance
length < 5 m
+300 /-0
mm
5 m ≤ length < 50 m
+500 / -0
50 m ≤ length
+1000 /-0
Cable color
Aqua
---
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.
Mechanical Dimensions for Option 1
Cable Length Definition for Option 1
Mechanical Dimensions for Option 2
Mechanical Dimensions for Option 3
For option 3 of this product line, the earliest qualified firmware versions are E6 B1 and E6 B2.
Labels
The following label is applied on the transceiver's back-shell:
Backshell Label
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Back-Shell Label Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
PN - Part Number
xxx
Length
Meter
SN – Serial Number
MT
Manufacturer name
2 characters, e.g. MT
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 digits
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits
XX
Manufacturer site
2 characters
SSSSS
Serial number
5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.
Miscellaneous
ZZ
HW and SW revision
2 alpha-numeric characters
Xm
Cable length
Meter
YYYY
Year of manufacturing
4 digits
MM
Month of manufacturing
2 digits
DD
Day of manufacturing
2 digits
COO
Country of origin
E.g. China or Thailand
Quick response code
Serial number
The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:
The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Different layouts of this label apply to different production series. It has no effect on the cable's performance nor function.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Regulatory Compliance and Classification
The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).
Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE
EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
FCC Class A Notice
This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.