MFS1S50-H0xxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
Introduction

The NVIDIA® MFS1S50 is a QSFP56 VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser), cost-effective, 200Gb/s to 2x 100Gb/s active optical splitter cable (AOC) designed for use in 200Gb/s InfiniBand (IB) HDR (High Data Rate) systems.

The MFS1S50 cable is compliant with SFF-8665 for the QSFP56 pluggable solution. It provides connectivity between system units with a 200Gb/s connector on one side and two separate 100Gb/s connectors on the other side, such as a switch and two servers. The cable connects data signals from each of the 4 MMF (multi mode fiber) pairs on the single QSFP56 end to the dual pair of each of the QSFP56 multiport ends. Each QSFP56 end of the cable comprises an EEPROM providing product and status monitoring information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA's unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

image2021-8-22_12-15-50.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Supports IBTA IB HDR

  • 200Gb/s HDR to 2x100Gb/s HDR100 data rate

  • 4x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude and pre-emphasis

  • SFF-8665 compliant QSFP56 port

  • Single 3.3V power supply

  • 4.5W power consumption (typ., 200G end)

  • Up to 30m length

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface
