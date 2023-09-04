Ordering Information

MFS1S50-H0xxE 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s QSFP56 MMF AOC Product Specifications
Ordering Part Number

Description

MFS1S50-H003E

Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m

MFS1S50-H005E

Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 5m

MFS1S50-H010E

Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 10m

MFS1S50-H015E

Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 15m

MFS1S50-H020E

Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 20m

MFS1S50-H030E

Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 30m

Refer here for the cable length definition.
