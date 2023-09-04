Ordering Information
|
Ordering Part Number
|
Description
|
MFS1S50-H003E
|
Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
|
MFS1S50-H005E
|
Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 5m
|
MFS1S50-H010E
|
Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 10m
|
MFS1S50-H015E
|
Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 15m
|
MFS1S50-H020E
|
Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 20m
|
MFS1S50-H030E
|
Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 30m
Refer here for the cable length definition.