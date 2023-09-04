Ordering Information

Ordering Part Number Description MFS1S50-H003E Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m MFS1S50-H005E Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 5m MFS1S50-H010E Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 10m MFS1S50-H015E Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 15m MFS1S50-H020E Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 20m MFS1S50-H030E Active fiber splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 30m

Refer here for the cable length definition.