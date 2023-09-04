On This Page
Pin Description
The Active Optical Cable (AOC) pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
20
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2 Inverted Data
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2 Inverted Data
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
4
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
23
|
Ground
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Tx4n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
24
|
Rx4n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2 Inverted Data
|
6
|
Tx4p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2 Inverted Data
|
25
|
Rx4p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
7
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
26
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
8
|
Mod-SelL
|
Cable Select
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Cable Present
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Cable Reset
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
10
|
Vcc Rx
|
+3.3V Power supply receiver
|
29
|
Vcc Tx
|
+3.3V Power supply transmitter
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire serial interface clock
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire serial interface data
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
13
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
32
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
14
|
Rx3p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
33
|
Tx3p
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
15
|
Rx3n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1 Inverted Data
|
34
|
Tx3n
|
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1 Inverted Data
|
16
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
35
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1 Inverted Data
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1 Inverted Data
|
19
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
38
|
Ground
|
Ground
QSFP56 Module Pad Layout
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
20
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Connected to lane Rx2 Inverted Data
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Connected to lane Tx2 Inverted Data
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Connected to lane Rx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Connected to lane Tx2 Non-Inverted Data
|
4
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
23
|
Ground
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
24
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
6
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
25
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
7
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
26
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
8
|
Mod-SelL
|
Cable Select
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Cable Present
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Cable Reset
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
10
|
Vcc Rx
|
+3.3V Power supply receiver
|
29
|
Vcc Tx
|
+3.3V Power supply transmitter
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire serial interface clock
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire serial interface data
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
13
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
32
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
14
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
33
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
15
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
34
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
16
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
35
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Connected to lane Tx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Connected to lane Rx1 Non-Inverted Data
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Connected to lane Tx1 Inverted Data
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Connected to lane Rx1 Inverted Data
|
19
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
38
|
Ground
|
Ground
QSFP56 Module Pad Layout
The pinout of the 100Gb/s ends of the cable is identical to the 200Gb/s end except that RF lanes 3 and 4 (pins 5, 6, 14, 15, 24, 25, 33, 34) are not used.
This transceiver is SFF-8636 compliant. This means that the control signals shown in the pad layout support the following functions:
|
Name
|
Function
|
Description
|
ModPrsL
|
Output, asserted low
|
Module Present pin, grounded inside the module. Terminated with pull-up in the host system. Asserted low when the transceiver is inserted, whereby the host detects the presence of the transceiver.
|
ModSelL
|
Input, asserted Low
|
Module Select input pin, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.
|
ResetL
|
Input, asserted Low
|
Reset input pin, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum pulse length (t_Reset_init) initiates a complete module reset, returning all user module settings to their default state. During reset the host shall disregard all status bits until the module indicates completion of the reset interrupt by asserting IntL signal low with the Data_Not_Ready bit negated.
|
LPMode
|
Input, asserted high
|
Low Power Mode input, pulled up inside the module. The transceiver starts up in low-power mode, i.e. <1.5 W with the two-wire interface active. The host system can read the power class declaration from the transceiver and determine if it has enough power to enable the high-speed operation/high power mode of the transceiver. This can be done by asserting LPMode low or by use of the Power_over-ride and Power_set control bits (Address A0h, byte 93 bits 0,1).
|
IntL
|
Output, asserted low
|
Interrupt Low is an open-collector output, terminated high in the host system. A “Low” indicates a possible module operational fault or a status critical to the host system, e.g. temperature alarm. The host identifies the source of the interrupt using the 2-wire serial interface. The INTL pin is de-asserted “High” after completion of reset, when byte 2 bit 0 (Data Not Ready) is read with a value of ‘0’.
The low-speed signals are Low Voltage TTL (LVTTL) compliant (except for SCL and SDA signals).
The transceiver complies with the SFF-8665 specification and has the following key features:
Physical layer link optimization:
Programmable Tx input equalization
Programmable Rx output amplitude
Programmable Rx output pre-emphasis
Tx/Rx CDR control
by default enabled for 100 GbE operation, disable it for 40G operation
Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):
Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane
Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane
Tx bias current monitor for each lane
Supply voltage monitor
Transceiver case temperature monitor
Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user changeable)
Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:
Tx & Rx LOS indication
Tx & Rx LOL indication
Tx fault indication
LOS, LOL, and Tx Fault status flags can be read via the two-wire management interface and are jointly transmitted via the IntL output pin. Relevant advertisement, threshold, and readout registers are found in the SFF-8636 MSA.