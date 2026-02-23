Cable Firmware Upgrade with Live-Patch
Live-Patch enables a seamless update of the cable firmware.
Prerequisites
The cable firmware gateway version must be set to ISFU (see "FW GW version : ISFU" in the example below).
Burn the cable firmware image binary.
# mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 -i img.bin -u
To get the cable’s firmware binary, please contact Mellanox Support (support@mellanox.com).
Burning Process Example:
Query the device:
# mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
Querying Cables ....
Cable #
1:
---------
Cable name : mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
FW version :
32.20.
121
FW Dev ID :
0x22
FW GW version : ISFU
-------- Cable EEPROM --------
Identifier : QSFP28 (11h)
Technology :
850 nm VCSEL (00h)
Compliance : Extended Specification Compliance is valid, 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR
Wavelength :
850 nm
OUI :
0x0002c9
Vendor : Mellanox
Serial number : MT1623FT01610
Part number : MMA1B00-C100D
Revision : A2
Temperature :
31 C
Length :
50 m
Query the image:
# mlxcables -i img.bin
Image name : img.bin
FW version :
32.30.
204
FW Dev ID :
0x22
FW GW version : ISFU
Upgrade the firmware:
# mlxcables -i img.bin -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 -u
Cable FW version :
32.20.
121
Image FW version :
32.30.
204
The image version is newer than the FW version on the cable, Do you want to proceed (y/N)? y
100%
-I- The FW was updated successfully
Query and verify the new firmware version:
# mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
Querying Cables ....
Cable #
1:
---------
Cable name : mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22
FW version :
32.30.
204
FW Dev ID :
0x22
FW GW version : ISFU
-------- Cable EEPROM --------
Identifier : QSFP28 (11h)
Technology :
850 nm VCSEL (00h)
Compliance : Extended Specification Compliance is valid, 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR
Wavelength :
850 nm
OUI :
0x0002c9
Vendor : Mellanox
Serial number : MT1623FT01610
Part number : MMA1B00-C100D
Revision : A2
Temperature :
31 C
Length :
50 m