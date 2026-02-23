--with_fpga_fw_access: Create an extended MST device for the attached FPGA (Access via Firmware)

--with_fpga: Create MST device for the attached FPGA card (Access via Driver)

--with_unknown: Do not check if the device ID is supported.

Create special files that represent NVIDIA devices in directory /dev/mst. Load appropriate kernel modules and saves PCI configuration headers in directory /var/mst_pci. After successfully completion of this command the MST driver is ready to work. You can configure the start command by editing the configuration file: /etc/mft/mst.conf, for example you can rename you devices.

--force: Force try to stop mst driver even if it's in use.

Stop the MST driver service, remove all special files/ directories and unload kernel modules.

Just like "mst stop" followed by "mst start [--with_msix] [--with_unknown] [--with_i2cdev] [--with_lpcdev] [-- with_fpga] [--with_fpga_fw_access]"

Use the '-s' flag to define the passphrase used by the server.If no passphrase is provided, a random one will be generated.

Start mst MST server to allow incoming connection. The default port is 23108.

Add devices on a remote peer to a local devices list.<hostname> may be the host name as well as an IP address.Use the '-s' flag to provide the host's passphrase.If no passphrase is provided, you will be prompted to insert one.

Establish a connection with a specified host on a specified port. The default port is 23108.

<hostname>[:port] should be specified exactly as in the "mst remote add" command.

Remove all remote devices on specified hostname.

mst ib add [OPTIONS] [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port]