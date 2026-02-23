MFT Known Issues

4187951 Description: Blocked mlxfwreset on Windows because it does not support BlueField.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset, BlueField, Windows

Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139

4129306 Description: Autocomplete feature is not working as expected for Ubuntu 24.10. Error massages might appear (for example: /etc/bash_completion.d/mft/mft_base_autocomplete: No such file or directory). MFT functionalities are all working as expected, only autocomplete on Ubuntu 24.10 is affected.

Workaround: Execute the following cmd: ln -snf /usr/etc/bash_completion.d/* /etc/bash_completion.d/

Keywords: Autocomplete, Ubuntu

Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139

4089179 Description: When using mlxlink with --show_module(-m) flag, Rx/TX Power Current [dBm] fields show the same output for all lanes.

Workaround: To get the Power Current values, use mlxreg with PDDR register indexes: page_select=3, module_info_ext=1, local_port=<local_port> and read rx_power_lane<lane_num>/tx_power_lane<lane_num> to get the data for each lane. For example: Copy Copied! mlxreg -d /dev/mst/hgx-isr1- 020 : 23108 , @dev @mst @mt41692_pciconf1 --get --reg_name PDDR --indexes "port_type=0,plane_ind=0,lp_msb=0,pnat=0,local_port=1,page_select=3,group_opcode=0,tracer_mode=0,pre_trigger_buff_mode=0,trigger_cond_fsm=0,trigger_cond_state_or_event=0,trigger_cond_state_event_val=0,pport=0,fsm_mask=0,isr_access_enums=0,tracer_sel=0" --op "module_info_ext=1"

Keywords: mlxlink, Rx/TX Power Current

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131

3262855 Description: The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset, PPC64LE

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131

3926386 Description: Secure boot devices, such as ConnectX7 and above, does not expose the PXE/UEFI ROM data version by running flint on IMG file.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ConnectX7, PXE/UEFI ROM data, IMG file

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131

3886315 Description: '--sync 0' argument must be specified when resetting or shutting down the Arm.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset, sync 0, ARM

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0-92

3872303 Description: Activation of MMS4X00-NS transceivers may fail with rc=8 following multiple "Activating burned FW image..." prints.

Workaround: Reset the Switch/HCA to activate the new firmware on the cable.

Keywords: MMS4X00-NS

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0-92

3743317 Description: Reset flow is not supported when Hotplug is enabled. The NIC driver reports an error state using the 'negotiation dis-acknowledgment' MFRL register

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Reset flow, Hotplug

Discovered in Version: 4.26.1

3738146 Description: mlxfwreset does not support MRSR-6 when using Quantum-3 and Spectrum-4 based switch systems.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset, MRSR-6

Discovered in Version: 4.26.1

3641618 Description: Running a command triggers the following error message: /lib/libgcc_s.so.1: version GCC_4.5.0 required by /usr/local/lib/gcc12/libstdc++.so.6 not found

Workaround: Run the following command: export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/lib/gcc12:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH

Keywords: libstd, gcc, mft, libgcc

Discovered in Version: 4.26.0

3549141 Description: mlxfwreset usage by the Prometheus PCIe switch is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset, Prometheus PCIe switch

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

3090162 Description: The PCIe Error Injection feature is not supported due to a security limitation.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCI Error Injection

Discovered in Version: 4.22.0

3446066 Description: When using ConnectX-7 and later cards, the link should be fully down (not in polling state) for the loopback configuration can be applied.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

3352983 Description: mlxfwreset does not work on mlnx-os/sonic/cumulus.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

3418112 Description: Loading a new firmware may require running mlxfwreset , and in some cases rebooting or initiating a power-cycle.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.24.0

3314750 Description: When entering link speed values, you can specify a single value (i.e "HDR") or a list of values separated by commas (i.e "HDR, FDR, SDE"). In the current MFTshell version, the autocomplete feature suggesting possible values, only works for the first value in a list of values separated by commas. Additionally, the autocompletion list includes all possible speeds. Some of them may not be supported by the device. Once the command is fired, you will be notified in case the selected speed is not supported. Affected shell commands are: port speed port autonegotiation on speed port autonegotiation off speed Any inconvenience caused by these limitations will be addressed in future MFTshell updates.

Workaround: When entering a link speed, you may press the key first. This will provide you with all possible values. You can then select the desired link speed value, copy and paste it into the command prompt, and type a comma (,) to select the next speed. Repeat the process to form a list of all desired link speed values separated by commas. Once the command is fired, the underlying MFT tool will inform you if the selected speed is not supported by the device.In addition, the help context for the affected shell commands includes detailed explanations of the available options.

Keywords: mft-shell, link-speed

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

3188577 Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package. Otherwise, the mstdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: CSV, mstdump

Discovered in Version: 4.22.0

2787479 Description: mlxcables shows the wrong firmware version for OSFP cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxcables, OSFP, firmware version

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2823492 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2715716 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2752916 Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2838222 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2703663 Description: Running flint commands on the hypervisor while a Virtual Machine is running with the same device (pass-through), may cause kernel panic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: flint, kernel, VM

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2670833 Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2484780 Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.

Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below: 100G_1X/200G_2X/400G_4X/800G_8X for NDR speeds

50G_1X/100G_2X/200G_4X/400G_4X for HDR speeds

Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2392334 Description: Using the MFT with the --with-pcap option to install stedump utility requires the following third-party dependencies: Libraries and header files for the libpcap library

Libraries and header files for Python development library

Package Installer for Python (PIP) available

Workaround: To install the third-party dependencies, perform the following: Install libpcap-devel or libpcap-dev on Debian-based distributions. Install python3-devel or python3-dev on Debian-based distributions. Bootstrap the PIP installer in one of the following ways: On Python 3.4 or newer bootstrap it from the standard library by running the "python -m ensurepip" command.

Install PIP with Linux Package Manager, for more details see: https://packaging.python.org/guides/installing-using-linux-tools/

Keywords: stedump utility

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

2376425 Description: Direct Device Assignment (DDA, ak.a. pass-through) facility is not supported in MFT, its usage may cause the host to reboot.

Workaround: Burn the firmware in PF and then attach the HCA to the VM.

Keywords: DDA

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

2208845/2099263 Description: mlxlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

- Description: Port toggling with Inband devices using mlxlink fails and the following error is presented: "Unknown MAD error".

Workaround: To avoid this issue, perform one of the following options: Use OpenSM (with or without -o)

Use only active ports

Keywords: Port toggling, mlxlink, Inband devices

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

2234589 Description: For Multi-Host systems, enabling the PRBS test mode causes network connectivity disconnection.

Workaround: Maintain another interface for enabling the link back.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

2167841 Description: "mlxfwmanager --download" and "mlxfwmanager --online" commands are currently not functional on ESXi 7.0.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxup/mlxfwmanager

Discovered in Version: 4.14.3

2149437 Description: When the SLTP configuration is wrongly set, the “Bad status” explanation will not be presented (only error indication) to the user.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SLTP configuration

Discovered in Version: 4.14.2

1780276 Description: "mst server start" runs at foreground instead of the background on FreeBSD and VMWare ESXi OSes.

Workaround: Use '&' --> 'mst server start &'

Keywords: 'mst server start', FreeBSD, VMWare ESXi

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

2001890 Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Python, argparse module

Discovered in Version: 4.13.3

1923665 / 1939791 Description: Force Mode does not work when using mlxlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB

Discovered in Version: 4.13.3

1802662 Description: Due to mst signing process, some executions might be slower than expected.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mst

Discovered in Version: 4.13.0

1431471 Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using flint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.

Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.

Keywords: flint

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

1442454 Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

- Description: Running mstfwreset on ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct adapter cards on Windows OS is currently not functional.

Workaround: Reboot the server

Keywords: mstfwreset, ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct