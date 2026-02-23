mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool

Note mlxarchive is not installed by default, and requires installing MFT with the --oem option.

The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the MFA2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.

mlxarchive accepts the following attributes as its input:

--bins-dir - The path to a folder with the binary files that will be included in the MFA2 file

--version - The MFA2 file’s version

--out-file - The output of the mlxarchive file (MFA2 file)

-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file - MFA2 file to parse

Example: