mlxptrace Utility
The mlxptrace utility is used to configure and extract FW events generated by different units in NVIDIA devices.
This utility was added in MFT v4.30 to provide solutions for supported secured devices with the need of debug token.
The utility is only supported in Linux environment
It is recommended to run the tool via fwtrace and not directly from command line
the tool has similar interface to the mlxtrace and same .cfg files can be used for both tools. (for more information please review the mlxtrace utility)
The mst driver must be started prior to running the mlxptrace tool.
Enter the following command:
mlxptrace [options]
Options:
-h, --help
Print help and exit
-p, --parse
Move to parser mode (default=off)
-d, --device=MstDev
Mst device
-m, --mode=Mode
Currently only FIFO mode is supported (possible values are "FIFO", "MEM" for compatibility with mlxtrace).
--gvmi
Global virtual machine interface
-c, --cfg=CfgFile
mlxtrace configuration file
-o, --trc_file=TrcPath
Output TRC file path (default=`mlxtrace.trc')
-C, --config_only
Configure tracer and exit (default=off)
-n, --snapshot
Take events snapshot - This assumes previous run with -- config_only (default=off)
-s, --buf_size=BufSize
User buffer size [MB] (default=`1')
-S, --stream
Don't save events to file parse it immediately (default=off)
--ignore_old_events
Ignore collecting old events in MEM mode (default=off)
-g, --continuous_fill
Do not stop recording (stopping only with ^C), keep filling user's buffer cyclically (default=off)
--keep_running
Keep the HW tracer unit running after exit (default=off)
--fw_cfg_only
Skip HW config and only configure FW events (default=off)
--skip_ownership
Skip taking ownership (default=off)
-i, --input=TrcFile
Input file (default=`mlxtrace.trc')
--csv_mode
Enable csv output format (default=off)
--print_ts
Print timestamp events (default=off)
--print_raw
Print event bytes in each line header (default=off)
--ts_format
Switch printed TS format to hex, default=dec
--print_delta
Enable printing delta between events (in cycles) (default=off)