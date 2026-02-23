resourcedump Utility
The resourcedump tool extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. It is supported in 5th generation NIC’s devices. The dump output is used by NVIDIA for debug and troubleshooting.
Scapy and Pyverbs are no longer resourcedump dependencies. The same functionality has been changed with a C code that is based on the RDMA core included in OFED (v5.7 and up) or Upstream (Kernel v5.14 and up).
mstresourcedump can be used only if Python 3.x is installed. Using lower versions will result in tool's failure.
To use the memory mode, the user must install the MLNX_OFED driver version that includes the rdma-core package, and in addition, must install the scapy package.
It is important for the user to generate a bin file for debugging and troubleshooting cases when needed by NVIDIA.
If the firmware version used is not supported, the tool will generate the following error message:
“Error: Failed to fetch query data with exception: Failed to send Register RESOURCE DUMP with rc: 515. Exiting...”.
resourcedump [-h] [-v] {dump,query}
where
dump
Dump command
query
Query command
-h, --help
Show help message and exit
-v, --version
Shows tool version and exit
resourcedump query Usage
resourcedump query [-h] [-v VIRTUAL_HCA_ID] [-m [MEM]] -d DEVICE
where
-h, --help
Show help message and exit
-v, --virtual-hca-id
The virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID
-d, --device
The device name
-m, --mem
Perform the dump through memory (OFED with rdma-core dependency).
Optionally accepts: [rdma device (for example "mlx5_4")]
An example of how to run the query command:
# resourcedump query --device /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0
__________________________________________________________________
Segment Type -
0x1300 (FULL_EQC)
Dump Params Applicability Special Values
-------------------------------- -------------- --------------
index1 (EQN) Mandatory N/A
num-of-obj1 N/A N/A
index2 (N/A) N/A N/A
num-of-obj2 N/A N/A
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
Segment Type -
0x1000 (FULL_QPC)
Dump Params Applicability Special Values
-------------------------------- -------------- --------------
index1 (QPN) Mandatory N/A
num-of-obj1 N/A N/A
index2 (N/A) N/A N/A
num-of-obj2 N/A N/A
resourcedump dump Usage
usage: resourcedump dump [-h] -d DEVICE -s SEGMENT [-v VIRTUAL_HCA_ID] [-i1 INDEX1]
[-i2 INDEX2][-n1 NUM_OF_OBJ1] [-n2 NUM_OF_OBJ2] [-de DEPTH] [-b BIN] [-m [MEM]]
where
-h, --help
Show help message and exit
-v, --virtual-hca-id
The virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID
-i1, --index1
The first context index to dump (if supported for this segment)
-i2, --index2
The second context index to dump (if supported for this segment)
-n1, --num-of-obj1
The number of objects to be dumped (if supported for this segment). accepts: ["all", "active", number, depends on the capabilities]
-n2, --num-of-obj2
The number of objects to be dumped (if supported for this segment). accepts: ["all", "active", number, depends on the capabilities]
-de, --depth
The depth of walking through reference segments. 0 stands for flat, 1 allows crawling of a single layer down the struct, etc. "inf" for all
-b, --bin
The output to a binary file that replaces the default print in hexadecimal, a readable format
-d, --device
The device name
-s, --segment
The segment to dump
-m, --mem
Perform the dump through memory (OFED with rdma-core dependency).
Optionally accepts: [rdma device (for example "mlx5_4")]
Examples of how to:
Run the dump command:
# resourcedump dump --device /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --segment
0x1200--index1
0x404--depth
0Found
10segments: ------------------------------------------- Segment Type:
0xfffeSegment Size:
16Bytes Segment Data:
0x0004FFFE
0x00000000
0x00000000
0x101A0111------------------------------------------- Segment Type:
0xfffaSegment Size:
20Bytes Segment Data:
0x0005FFFA
0x12000000
0x00000404
0x00000000
0x00000000-------------------------------------------
Run the Dump command and save it in bin file:
# resourcedump dump --device /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --segment
0x1200--index1
0x404--depth
0-–bin segment_1200.bin write to file: segment_1200.bin