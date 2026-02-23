Windows
mst status [-v] | help | server <start|stop> | ib <add|del> | version | remote <add|del> <hostname>
mst Commands and Switches Description - Windows
There are no mst start or stop operations in Windows.
mst server start [port]
Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108.
mst server stop
Stop mst server.
mst remote add <hostname>:[port] [-s <passphrase>]
Establish a connection with a specified host on a specified port (the default port is 23108). Add devices on a remote peer to a local devices list. <hostname> may be host name as well as an IP address
Use the '-s' flag to provide the host's passphrase.
If no passphrase is provided, you will be prompted to insert one.
mst remote del <hostname>[:port]
Remove all remote devices on a specified hostname <hostname>:<port> should be specified exactly as in the "mst remote add" command.
mst ib del
Remove all inband devices.
mst cable add [OPTIONS] [params]
Add the cables that are connected to 5th generation devices.
There are an option to add the cables found in the IB fabric for Cable Info access, requires OFED installation and active IB links.If local_hca_id and local_hca_port are given, the IB subnet connected to the given port is scanned. Otherwise, all the devices will be scanned.OPTIONS:--with_ib: Add the inband cables in addition to the local PCI devices.params: [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port]
mst cable del
Remove all cable devices.
mst status
Print current status of NVIDIA devices.
mst version
Print the version info.
mst ib add [OPTIONS] [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port] [lst-file]
Add devices found in the IB fabric for inband access.
Requires MLNX_WinOF installation and an active IB link.If local_hca_id and local_hca_port are given, the IB subnet connected to the given port is scanned. Otherwise, the default subnet is scanned.If an lst-file is specified, devices are taken from this file. Otherwise, ibnetdiscover tool is run to discover the fabric.
Options:
Supported tools: ibnetdiscover, ibdiagnet. default: ibnetdiscover
NOTE: The discover tool argument is intended only for parsing purposes, thus you need to specify an lst-file with it.
NOTE: If a topology file is specified, the devices are taken from it. Otherwise, a discover tool is run to discover the fabric.
mst help
Print this help information.
Examples of mst Usage - Windows
To print the current status of NVIDIA devices:
# mst status
MST devices:
------------
mt4115_pciconf0
mtusb-
1
mtusb-
2
To show the devices status with detailed information:
# mst status -v
MST devices:
------------
mt4115_pciconf0 bus:dev.fn=
13:
00.0
mt4115_pciconf0.
1 bus:dev.fn=
13:
00.1
mtusb-
1 iSerial=
0x1ccc
mtusb-
2 iSerial=
0x1cd5