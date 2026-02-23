wqdump Utility
The wqdump utility dumps device internal work queues. A work queue is an object containing a Queue Pair Context (QPC) which contains control information required by the device to execute I/O operations on that QP, and a work queue buffer which is a virtually-contiguous memory buffer allocated when creating the QP.
The dumped data can be used for hardware troubleshooting. It can be applied on ConnectX adapter cards family and Connect-IB adapter devices.
wqdump on ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro is not supported against in-band devices.
The mst driver must be started prior to running the wqdump utility. To start the wqdump utility:
Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart).
Run wqdump:
# WQDump <-d|--device DeviceName> <--source ContextType> [--gvmi Gvmi] [--qp ContextNumber] <--dump DumpType> [--fi StartIndex] [--num NumberOfItems] [--format Format] [--address Address] [--size Size] [-v|--version] [-h|--help] [--clear_semaphore] [--gw_access]
where:
--d|--device DeviceName
Device name
--source ContextType
Type of context to dump.
Options are: Snd, Rcv, Cmp, Srq, Eqe, Connect-X3/Pro: MCG,5th generation devices: MKC, SXDC, FullQpConnectX-5: CMAS_QP_WQE, CMAS_QP_SWQ, CMAS_SRQ_WQE, CMAS_CQ_BUFF, CMAS_QP_DBR, CMAS_QP_SDB, CMAS_SRQ_DB, CMAS_CQ_DBR, CMAS_CQ_ARM, CMAS_EQ_BUFF, CMAS_TAG_MATCH.CMAS_INLINE
--gvmi Gvmi
Guest VM ID (5th generation devices)
--qp ContextNumber
Context number to dump
--dump DumpType
Dump Type. Options are: WQ, QP, WQ_QP, ALL_QPC, ALL_VALID_QPNS, ICM
--fi StartIndex
Index of first element to dump, (Default:0)
--num NumberOfItems
Number of elements to dump from buffer, (Default: keep reading)
--format Format
Output format: options are : text, raw, dw, (Default: text)
--address Address
Memory Address
--size Size
Memory size in bytes
-v|--version
Show tool version and exit
-h|--help
Show usage
--clear_semaphore
Force clear semaphore
--gw_access
Force get QPC by GW access (Connect-X 3/Pro)
4th Generation Device Examples:
Print all valid qpns
The example below will dump all valid qpns of type mcg context.
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source mcg --dump ALL_VALID_QPNS
Dump mcg qp
The example below will dump mcg context number 0x10.
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source mcg --dump QP -qp
0x10
Dump other qpns
The example below will dump snd context number 0x10 in a raw format.
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source snd --dump QP -qp
0x10 --format raw
Dump wq
The example below will dump send work queue buffer number 0x42.
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source snd --dump wq -qp
0x42
Dump mcg qp by GW access
The example below will dump mcg context number 0x10 by GW access.
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4103_pci_cr0 --source mcg --dump QP -qp
0x10 --gw_access
5th Generation Device Examples:
FullQp: The QP context of the Rcv and Snd with the common part. Note, FullQp does not have dump as WQ.
• Get opened contexts from the first 20 indexes:
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --source FullQp --dump ALL_VALID_QPNS --num
20
Numbers of valid contexts (in the range
0x0 -
0x13):
index
0x00000003
index
0x00000006
index
0x00000007
index
0x0000000b
index
0x0000000c
index
0x00000013
-----------------------------------------
Number of valid contexts:
6
-----------------------------------------
• Show the QP Context (RAW):
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --source FullQp --dump QP --qp
0x0000000b --format raw
== Common Part (Not Connected) ==
0.
80000000 0000001e
05000000
00000000
1.
70000000
00000000
00000000
00000000
2. 0000000b 00ffffff
00000000
00000000
3.
00000000
00000000
00000000
80010000
--------------------------
Send Qpc gvmi
0000 QP Index 0000000b
0.
80000000 0000001e
05000000
00000000
1.
70000000
00000000
00000000
00000000
2. 0000000b 00ffffff
00000000
00000000
3.
00000000
00000000
00000000
80010000
--------------------------
== Responder Part (Not Connected (mac)) ==
Recv Qpc gvmi
0000 QP Index 0000000b
0. b8eccd02
00000000 d8f5cd02
00000000
1. d0010000
00000000
40000000
00000000
2. e0e03903
00000000 f0e03903
00000000
3.
00000000
00000000
00000000
00000000
--------------------------
SRQ
• Opened QPs:
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --source Srq --dump all_valid_qpns
Numbers of valid contexts (in the range
0x0 -
0xffffff):
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000060
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000061
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000066
• Dump WQs:
0x00000066# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --source Srq --dump wq --qp
0x60
[Element Index
0]
-------------- SRQ Next ------------------
next_wqe_index :
0x1
signature :
0x0
-------------- scatter entry (
0) ---------------
byte_count :
0x0
wqe_inline :
0x0
local_key :
0x0
local_address_63_32 :
0x0
local_address_31_0 :
0x0
[Element Index
0x1]
-------------- SRQ Next ------------------
next_wqe_index :
0x0
signature :
0x0
-------------- scatter entry (
0) ---------------
byte_count :
0x0
wqe_inline :
0x0
local_key :
0x0
local_address_63_32 :
0x0
local_address_31_0 :
0x0
CMAS
• Opened contexts from some CMAS type (CMAS_EQ_BUFF for ex):
#wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --source CMAS_EQ_BUFF --dump ALL_VALID_QPNS
Numbers of valid contexts (in the range
0x0 -
0xffffff):
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000002
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000010
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000011
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000012
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000013
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000014
gvmi
0x0000 index
0x00000015
• Dump raw data:
# wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --source CMAS_EQ_BUFF --dump QP --qp
0x15 --format raw
CMAS gvmi
0000 CMAS Index
00000015
0.
80000002
00000000
00000000 e4f80000
1.
00000000
00000000
00000000
00000000
2.
00000000
00000000
00000000
00000000
3.
00000000
00000000
00000000
00000000
--------------------------